Bell receives life in murder of Tia Hutson

Gregory Bell, 58, Saint Jo, was found guilty of the murder of Tia Hutson, 50, also of Saint Jo after less than an hour of jury deliberation Thursday afternoon.

She was found beaten and raped in her home in August 2022 and six days later never regaining consciousness. The jury also deliberated Bell’s sentence giving him the maximum life in prison and a $10,000 find. It took them less than half an hour to make the decision. A deadly finding also determined a large flashlight was used as a deadly weapon.

Gregory Bell being escorted from the 97th District Courtroom in custody (Photo credit: Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

As the jury left the courtroom some members were seen hugging Trevor Riley, Tia Hutson’s who had given a powerful victim’s statement to the court.