NEWS
Bell receives life in murder of Tia Hutson
Gregory Bell, 58, Saint Jo, was found guilty of the murder of Tia Hutson, 50, also of Saint Jo after less than an hour of jury deliberation Thursday afternoon.
She was found beaten and raped in her home in August 2022 and six days later never regaining consciousness. The jury also deliberated Bell’s sentence giving him the maximum life in prison and a $10,000 find. It took them less than half an hour to make the decision. A deadly finding also determined a large flashlight was used as a deadly weapon.
As the jury left the courtroom some members were seen hugging Trevor Riley, Tia Hutson’s who had given a powerful victim’s statement to the court.
NEWS
Illegal dumping continues at Bowie Mission
Staff and volunteers at the Bowie Mission continue to be plagued by people who dump their unwanted furniture and other items at their gates and doors. Despite having signs stating this is illegal and that there are surveillance cameras on scene, dumpers don’t seem to be phased.
This past week several large pieces of furniture were dumped right in front of the gate where the trailer used to go pick up food bank items is stored. Cynthia Brewer, director said most of the volunteers are older and it is difficult to get these large items moved out of the way. She is at her wit’s end trying to get people to stop dumping and while she hesitates to file police charges the situation is getting untenable as people continue to violate the policy.
Anyone who observes illegal dumping at the mission is urged to call the police 872-2251.
NEWS
Bowie finance director warns about shortfall in water department
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Six months into its fiscal year, the City of Bowie’s budget is meeting its half-way point in revenues and expenses with the exception of the water department where inflation and the cost of supplies is taking a toll.
Finance Director Pamela Woods presented the second quarter report to the city council last week and said they are looking at a nearly half million deficit during the first six months in the water department.
During the first six months of the year the utility fund has brought in more than $6 million in revenue across water, sewer in electric. In addition the city had a certificate of deposit here that had garnered strong interest which officials cashed out and put into operating funds.
Read the full story in the May 1 Bowie News.
NEWS
Hutson murder trial enters second week
Emotional testimony from the children of Tia Hutson opened the second week of the murder trial of Gregory Bell being tried for her beating death in August, 2022.
The murder trial of Gregory Bell for the death of Tia Hutson entered its second week Monday after an opening week that saw witnesses from law enforcement and forensics appear, plus the medical field.
Bell, 58, Saint Jo, was jailed in November 2023 accused in the beating death of a former girlfriend Tia Hutson, 50, also of Saint Jo. The suspect was arrested on Nov. 14, 2023 by Texas Rangers and charged with first-degree murder.
The grand jury indictment that led to arrest stated Hutson’s death was caused by “striking on her head with a hard object.” It was the first murder in Saint Jo since 1986.
She was found severely beaten and raped in her home on Aug. 5, 2022. Six days later she died from her injuries.
Jury selection began the morning of April 22 and where an eight-man four-woman jury was seated with testimony set to begin the next day. Judge Trish Byars is presiding with Paige McCormick, first assistant district attorney, and DA Katie Boggeman, prosecuting the case. Bob Estrada is representing Bell in his trial.
Read more on this story in the May 1 Bowie News.
Top photo – Gregory Bell leaves the courtroom last week during this murder trial. (Photo by Josh Hoggard KFDX/KJTL TV)
