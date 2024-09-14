Bowie boys cross country win Chico meet

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a competitive match at Childress on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cats won in straight sets 3-0, but two of the sets went down to the wire and easily could have been won by the Lady Rabbits.

With it being the final game before district play begins, Bowie wanted to make a good showing.

The two teams met nearly two weeks previously during the Nocona tournament. Childress won the match, but the Lady Rabbits took a set off the Lady Cats so they knew they could compete with them.

The first set went back-and-forth throughout. The set went well past the 25 points and hit into the 30s before one of the teams could pull away by two points.

Unfortunately, it was Childress, winning the set 32-30.

The letdown from losing that set seemed to affect Bowie at the start of set two.

The Lady Cats got the lead and did not let go even as the Lady Rabbits started to play more competitively. Childress won the set 25-18 to go up 2-0.

Bowie started the third set well, knowing it was the last chance to start a potential comeback attempt.

Like the first set, it was back-and-forth as neither team could grab control. Also like the first set, it went past the 25 point mark as neither team was able to go up by two points.

Unfortunately, also like the first set, it was the Lady Cats that came out on top 29-27. Childress won the match 3-0.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians lost a tough match at 4A Eagle Mountain on Tuesday.

The Lady Knights won in straight sets 3-0 as the Lady Indians struggled to compete close against the bigger school.

Nocona was coming off a tough five-set loss against Harrold. Playing the bigger school Eagle Mountain on Tuesday, the Lady Indians were without Meg Meekins, who was out with an injury.

The Lady Knights won with the set scores being 25-15, 25-12 and 25-15.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears picked up a win at Midway on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears won 3-1 against the Lady Falcons, bouncing back from a disappointing third set to seal up the victory.

Gold-Burg came out strong and won the first two competitive sets 25-17 and 25-19. However, a bad stretch of serve-receive from the Lady Bears allowed the Midway to get a lead Gold-Burg could not come back from. The Lady Falcons won set three 25-19.

Not wanting to give Midway too much hope of trying to come back and win the match, the Lady Bears refocused and played set four well.

It was the most competitive of the match, but Gold-Burg still was able to win with a little bit of breathing room as it took the set 25-20 and the match 3-1.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles lost at home on Tuesday night against Ector.

Ector won in four sets 3-1 as there was a lot of ups and downs for Bellevue.

The team was coming off a one-sided loss against Archer City and knew they could compete better.

Ector won the first set 25-16. However, Bellevue came back to win in set two just as handily 25-18 to tie the match at 1-1.

Unfortunately, set three went to Ector again by the score 25-16. In set four, Bellevue fell behind early and could not recover as Ector won easily 25-10 and the match 3-1.

Missing scores

The Bowie News did not receive scores from games earlier in the week from Saint Jo, Prairie Valley and Forestburg.

