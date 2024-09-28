SPORTS
Bowie tennis falls to Graham
The Bowie tennis team suffered losses at 5A Wichita Falls Legacy on Sept. 19 and against 4A Graham at home on Tuesday afternoon.
The duel against Legacy was lost 17-2 and against Graham 15-4.
Playing its second duel last week against the Leopards, Bowie struggled. One of its wins came in the first position girl’s doubles match. Heidi Siebert and Laney Enlow dominated 6-1, 6-2 to win the match easily.
The other win was not as satisfying as it was a forfeit in mixed doubles from Legacy.
There were some competitive matches worth noting during the duel. The third position boy’s doubles team of Austin Atteberry and Jordan Mayes barely lost the third set super tie-breaker 11-9. That was after coming back from losing the first set 6-1, to dominating set two 6-1.
The first position boy’s doubles team of Rush Williams and Brendan Dudley bounced back from a 6-1 loss in set one to barely losing set two 7-5.
In singles competition, Laney Enlow had the best match of the day in third position girls singles. She ended up losing 9-7.
Bowie then hosted the Steers on Tuesday afternoon.
The Jackrabbits had a sweep of their girl’s doubles matches at the start of the duel. Heidi and Enlow won in first position again, with the score being 8-4.
The second position team of Willow Siebert and Alyssa Airington won its close match 8-6. The third position team of Leah Cantrell and Gentry Gray won 8-5.
Unfortunately, the Jackrabbits were down 4-3 after doubles ended and could not make not make up for it in singles where Graham pulled away.
Enlow won in the third position girl’s singles match 8-6. Mayes won in fifth position boy’s singles match easily 8-1. Tucker Childers had the other most competitive singles match in the duel in third position, but came up short losing 8-6.
For more pictures, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6869154&T=1
Volleyball Roundup
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles lost a tough match at home against Perrin-Whitt on Tuesday night.
The Lady Pirates won 3-1 against the Lady Eagles that had too many cases of letting runs pull them out of sets.
Bellevue was hoping it could turn around some of the recent losses to get the team back on track heading into district play.
With Perrin-Whitt being one of the rare 1A teams that also isn’t in the Lady Eagles’ district, it was a good chance it would be a competitive match.
The first set saw the Lady Pirates get some breathing room early on, up 12-8. Bellevue could not make up that margin for the rest of the set and Perrin-Whitt eventually closed strong, winning 25-18 to take the opening lead.
The second set proved to be the most competitive of the match. Neither team went up by more than two at any point exchanged leads over and over. It took extra-points and eventually the Lady Eagles came out on top 29-27 to tie the match at 1-1.
Unfortunately, that was best stretch Bellevue played. Perrin-Whitt grabbed a 12-8 lead early in the third set and never let go on its way to win 25-15. The fourth set saw the Lady Eagles fall behind big early on and never recover, losing 25-13 and the match 3-1.
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits fell at Jacksboro in a match with several close sets that did not go their way.
The Lady Tigers won in straight sets 3-0, but the Lady Rabbits nearly won two of the sets.
Bowie came into the match still looking for its first district win after losing its first three matches.
Jacksboro had two wins in district heading into the match.
The Lady Rabbits battled in set one, but the Lady Tigers closed well at the end to win 25-21 to take the early lead.
The second set did not go Bowie’s way. Jacksboro got a bit of a lead from the beginning that grew and grew as it went along. The Lady Tigers won 25-15 to go up 2-0.
With their backs against the wall, the Lady Rabbits bowed up and battled from the beginning until the end in set three, hoping for a comeback win. It was point-for-point throughout the set.
Unfortunately, it was Jacksboro that was able to pull it out in the end by the narrowest of margins 26-24. The Lady Tigers won 3-0.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians came through in a five-set victory at Poolville on Tuesday in their final match heading into district play.
The Lady Indians pulled through in the back-and-forth 3-2 win against the Lady Monarchs.
Nocona was coming off an exciting win against Saint Jo that broke a bad streak and was hoping to keep it going despite still missing senior outside hitter Meg Meekins, out with an injury.
The first set was a tone setter that showed how evenly the two teams were matched up. The Lady Indians were barely able to squeak through to win 25-23 to take the early lead.
Poolville answered in set two, winning a competitive set 25-21 to tie the match up. Nocona then regained the lead in set three, also winning by the score of 25-21.
The Lady Indians could not close out the match in set four as the Lady Monarchs came through to win by the biggest margin of the match 25-17.
This set up a fifth and final set, which Nocona needed to rebound well from the bad play before.
It went down to the wire like it did in set one. In the end, it was the Lady Indians that were able to pull out the victory 16-14, 3-2.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won a five-set match on the road at Seymour on Tuesday in their final non-district match of the season.
The Lady Bulldogs hung on to win a roller coaster of a game 15-8 that saw momentum swing wildly back and forth all night.
The first set of the match was the most competitive and saw Prairie Valley get an early lead, winning the match 25-23. Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs had trouble to capitalizing on its lead, which continued throughout the match.
The Lady Panthers answered by winning set two 25-19 to tie the match at 1-1.
Prairie Valley then easily won set three 25-17 to get the lead back 2-1 and hoping it could close the match in set four.
Unfortunately, set four proved to be a wash as Seymour easily took control and the Lady Bulldogs could not respond. The Lady Panthers won 25-10 to tie the match back up at 2-2 and heading into the fifth set.
Despite losing by such a big margin the previous set, Prairie Valley was able to reset and treat set five like it had in all of the other odd number sets. The Lady Bulldogs ended up winning with little drama 15-8 to pull off the tonally frustrating win 3-2.
For pictures from the Bellevue game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6869155&T=1
Prairie Valley hosts cross country meet
Cross country meets were happening all over on Wednesday as the area schools competed at Lindsay, Brock and Prairie Valley.
The team highlights included the Bowie boy’s winning first overall at Lindsay, the Gold-Burg boy’s winning first at Prairie Valley and both Saint Jo teams finishing in the top 10 at the big meet in Brock.
The Jackrabbits were led by Isaac Renteria and Brayden Willett, who finished first and second leading the team. Renteria had a time of 18:39 and Willett finished one second later. Both were more than a minute ahead of third place.
Bowie’s top five runners also include Monte Mayfield (9th), Jackson Frie (12th) and Hayden Sutton (14th).
Also in the boy’s race, Nocona, Bellevue and Forestburg had runners competing individually since they did not have a full team. The top Indian runner was Andrew Perez who finished fifth overall with a time of 21:00. The Longhorns only runner was Jesse Wadsworth who placed 11th with a time of 21:37. The Eagles first runner was River Trail who got 25th with a time of 25:25.
In the girls race at Lindsay, the Bellevue team finished third overall. Mattie Broussard was the team and meet’s top runner, finishing first with a time of 15:27. The Lady Eagles top five runners included Brittany Gill, (22nd), Mary Grace Broussard (23rd), Kaycee Conner (25th) and Tristan Shook (28th).
The Bowie girls’ team finished fourth overall. The Lady Rabbits top finisher was Ollie Gaston who placed sixth overall with at time of 16:41. The team’s top five runners included Bella Lozano (17th), Harlei Hudson (31st), Brilee Lemons (37th) and Isabella Caswell (38th).
The Nocona girls had one runner compete in the race. Bayler Smith finished second overall with a time of 15:38.
Prairie Valley hosted its own cross country meet and competed directly with Gold-Burg.
In the boy’s race, the Bears finished first overall. Claudio Segura was the team’s top runner who got first with a time of 18:27. Gold-Burg’s top five runners included Isaiah Willett (3rd), Jorge Montes (5th), Efren Villegas (6th) and Brady Allen (7th).
The Prairie Valley boy’s top runner was Josh Stout who got second with a time of 19:32. The Bulldogs top five runners were Dayne Sadler (4th), Aiden Clopton (8th), Sawyer Bray (10th) and Brody Tournay (12th).
The girl’s race had only two competitors. Linzie Priddy from Prairie Valley won first with a time of 14:20. Alyson Rojas from Gold-Burg got second with a time of 17:30.
Saint Jo participated in a huge meet at Brock that had at least 20 complete teams in each race.
The Lady Panthers placed ninth overall. The team was led by Savannah Hill who finished 32nd with a time of 13:49. Saint Jo’s top five runners were Abigail Carter (45th), Taylor Patrick (50th), Kaycee Clark (67th) and Jordyn O’Neal (95th).
The Saint Jo boy’s team got 10th overall. The team’s top runner was Jayden Curry who finished 20th with a time of 18:15. The Panthers top five runners were Barrett Johnson (24th), Elijah Young (26th), Julian Luna (57th) and Ayden Giambruno (98th).
To see results for all area high school runners, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Volleyball Roundup
Nocona vs Saint Jo
The Nocona Lady Indians traveled to down the road to beat Saint Jo on Friday night.
The Lady Indians won 3-1 as the two most recently successful volleyball programs in the county faced off for the first time in years.
Nocona was coming into the match following several tough losses against bigger schools while still missing its top outside hitter Meg Meekins with injury.
Saint Jo was coming off a successful run at its tournament the previous week and was playing well against schools both big and its own size.
With both teams making it all the way to the regional finals last year and each having good bet aspirations of making a deep playoff run this year, it was a good matchup for both programs that had been building towards this game for the past several seasons.
While Lady Indians were not at full strength and still has a couple younger players it is counting on at setter, the Lady Panthers had a senior led group that wanted to show it could play with and maybe beat the big school down the road.
The first set saw Nocona get off to a good start and Saint Jo could never catch back up. Up 10-5, the Lady Indians did not allow the Lady Panthers to get any closer and eventually closed the set well, winning 25-16.
The second set proved to be the most competitive one of the match from start to finish. The biggest lead any team ever got was two points at any time as it went down to the wire.
In the end, it was Nocona that came out on top 27-25. Up 2-0, the Lady Indians were feeling confident they were coming in and showing the difference between what a top team at 2A plays like compared to a 1A team.
Still, Saint Jo was not going to give up. The Lady Panthers started off set three well and seemed to catch Nocona lacking. Up 9-6, Saint Jo went on a 8-2 run to break the set open. The Lady Panthers won easily 25-15 to cut the lead to 2-1 and show the Lady Indians they would not be able to coast to a victory.
Not wanting to give Saint Jo any more hope of possibly turning this match around and forcing a fifth set, Nocona had to shake off the bad play from the third set and come in focused in set four.
The Lady Indians established control early up 12-8 and then 21-14. Saint Jo made a last gasp effort that made up a lot of the comfortable lead for Nocona in the final points, but in the end the Lady Indians won 25-22 to be victorious 3-1.
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits are still looking for their first district win after losing at City View on Friday.
The Lady Mustangs won 3-1 against the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie came into the match 0-2 in district after losing to Henrietta and Iowa Park.
The first set proved to be the most competitive of the match and could have gone either way. In extra points, City View came through winning 28-26 to go up 1-0.
This was a tough start as the Lady Mustangs took that momentum into set two and won far easier 25-16 to go up 2-0.
With their backs against the wall, the Lady Rabbits fought back and played the third set well, winning 25-16 to continue the match and give Bowie a chance for a comeback.
Unfortunately, the fourth set saw City View start off well and the Lady Rabbits just could not make up enough of the difference. The Lady Mustangs took the set 25-19 and the match 3-1.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns won their final non-district match on Friday at Vernon Northside easily.
The Lady Horns beat the Lady Indians in straight sets 3-0 to head into district on a positive note.
Forestburg was able to take a part Northside relatively easily with the set scores being 25-16, 25-21 and 25-7.
Brenna Briles led the team with 16 kills while also getting 11 assists, 10 digs and five service aces.
Logan Ladewig led the team with 12 assists while totaling 12 kills and also getting five aces.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles lost a tough match at Petrolia on Friday night.
The 2A Lady Pirates won in straight sets against the Lady Eagles.
Bellevue was coming into the match following a difficult loss against Olney earlier in the week. Playing against an even better team meant the margin for error was slimmer.
Early on, the Lady Eagles struggled in the serve-receive part of the match which hamstrung the team from consistently being able to create offense. As the match went along Bellevue got better, but unfortunately it was not enough for the team to take a set.
Petrolia won with the set scores being 25-15, 25-18 and 25-22.
Missing scores
The Bowie News did not receive scores from Gold-Burg and Prairie Valley’s matches from Friday.
For pictures from the Saint Jo vs Nocona game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6869053&T=1
