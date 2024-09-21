Commissioners to consider paying down extra in retirement

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 23.

The agenda opens with the court proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Commissioners will consider if they want to pay down additional funds to the county retirement system. During recent years the court has used a portion of contingency funds at the end of a budget year to help pay down on its liability for the retirement system.

Last year the county paid $650,000 which moved it to 100.6% of its obligation. Commissioners agreed they were working toward a cushion in the 105% range.

The court hopes things will go better in the second go-round for bids on the wastewater treatment plant.

Last month no bids were received, so the engineers suggested going out for bids on the primary unit, with the county handling some of the other work with concrete and plumbing. Montague is already on a timeline after receiving its draft permit from the Texas Commissioner on Environmental Quality.

Joint election agreements with seven area entities also having elections on Nov. 5 will be offered.

Several annual items will be presented: Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool Worker’s Compensation Renewal; CountyChoice Silver 2025 retiree medical program renewal and accept the 2024 annual report to Medicare for creditable part D prescription coverage.

The court will consider withdrawing from the current generator grant and re-applying under a different disaster mitigation grant opportunity.

The precinct two commissioner will seek authority to clear a portion of Smyrna Road at its intersection with Gary David’s property.