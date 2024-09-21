NEWS
First day of fall arrives Sunday
The first day of fall this year will be on Sept. 22 as the fall equinox officially begins at 8:44 a.m. The fall equinox represents the official start of fall in the northern hemisphere. The Harvest Moon heralded the season this week.
NEWS
Commissioners to consider paying down extra in retirement
Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 23.
The agenda opens with the court proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Commissioners will consider if they want to pay down additional funds to the county retirement system. During recent years the court has used a portion of contingency funds at the end of a budget year to help pay down on its liability for the retirement system.
Last year the county paid $650,000 which moved it to 100.6% of its obligation. Commissioners agreed they were working toward a cushion in the 105% range.
The court hopes things will go better in the second go-round for bids on the wastewater treatment plant.
Last month no bids were received, so the engineers suggested going out for bids on the primary unit, with the county handling some of the other work with concrete and plumbing. Montague is already on a timeline after receiving its draft permit from the Texas Commissioner on Environmental Quality.
Joint election agreements with seven area entities also having elections on Nov. 5 will be offered.
Several annual items will be presented: Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool Worker’s Compensation Renewal; CountyChoice Silver 2025 retiree medical program renewal and accept the 2024 annual report to Medicare for creditable part D prescription coverage.
The court will consider withdrawing from the current generator grant and re-applying under a different disaster mitigation grant opportunity.
The precinct two commissioner will seek authority to clear a portion of Smyrna Road at its intersection with Gary David’s property.
NEWS
Bowie Council to consider final vote on tax rate
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 in regular session facing a brief agenda of business.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will report on several projects including the new water line on Wichita Street, new substation transformer, sewer project phase three and Nelson Street drainage project.
In old business, the second reading of the ordinance setting the ad valorem tax rate at .5430 cents per $100 in property value. This is the same rate the city has maintained the past three years.
A second reading to establish a fee to defray costs of collecting delinquent fines, fees, court costs from municipal court will be considered. The Perdue Brandon Law firm will be doing collections with a 30% fee of the total assessed, which is the same fee the present collection agency is using.
In new business the council will consider a budget amendment for fiscal 2023-24. Public comments and the consent agenda wrap up the agenda.
NEWS
237th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution is celebrated
The Montague County Faith Hub hosted a reception to honor the 237th anniversary of the United States Constitution on Constitution Day Sept. 17. Pictured are: (Front) Genevieve Hampton, Gracie Mae Hampton, Jesse Hampton, Elijah Hampton, Janice Robertson, Becky Schilinski and Ginger Johnson. (Back) Billy Hampton, Jim Green, Russell Harper and County Judge Kevin Benton.
