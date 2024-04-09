Play the Pigskin Picks and win cash

Win not only weekly bragging rights but how about some cold hard cash in the 13th annual Pigskin Picks.

Each Wednesday use your gridiron knowledge to select who you think will win a variety of high school, college and pro games. Those with the most correct answers will win $25 for first place and $15 for second.

Weekly entries are due to The Bowie News office, 200 Walnut, by 2 p.m. each Friday or email [email protected].

The first place winner each week will have their name go into the grand prize drawing at the end of the season with a change to win an American Hat valued at $750 and $450 in cash.

Thank you to our sponsors American Hat, Enderby Gas, Darren Gill Heating and Air Conditioning and Henry Insurance Agency.

Get your family involved to see who comes out on top or how about your office. Anyone can win.

See the first week’s winners in your mid-week Bowie News.