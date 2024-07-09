Nebraska Huskers welcome Saint Jo volleyball fan to SMU court

Connections between Saint Jo and Southern Methodist University alumni helped get Hannah Reyling a visit with not only SMU’s volleyball ladies, but members of the No. 2 ranked University of Nebraska team as the two played each other in Dallas on Sept 2.

The 22-year-old Reyling is the daughter of Paulette and Chris Reyling. A Saint Jo graduate and volleyball athlete, she has been recovering from bacterial meningococcal meningitis she contracted in late February and which put her in a coma for 12 days and led to her having several of her limbs amputated.

While this illness has been life-altering, the chance to see some of the tops in college volleyball was too good to pass up. Her family reached out to SMU alumni friends to tap into their connections at SMU.

Top photo – Hannah Reyling with members of the Nebraska volleyball team. (Courtesy UN photos)