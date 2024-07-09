COUNTY LIFE
Nebraska Huskers welcome Saint Jo volleyball fan to SMU court
Connections between Saint Jo and Southern Methodist University alumni helped get Hannah Reyling a visit with not only SMU’s volleyball ladies, but members of the No. 2 ranked University of Nebraska team as the two played each other in Dallas on Sept 2.
The 22-year-old Reyling is the daughter of Paulette and Chris Reyling. A Saint Jo graduate and volleyball athlete, she has been recovering from bacterial meningococcal meningitis she contracted in late February and which put her in a coma for 12 days and led to her having several of her limbs amputated.
While this illness has been life-altering, the chance to see some of the tops in college volleyball was too good to pass up. Her family reached out to SMU alumni friends to tap into their connections at SMU.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Top photo – Hannah Reyling with members of the Nebraska volleyball team. (Courtesy UN photos)
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie High School readies homecoming week
Just a month into the new school and it is already time for homecoming activities. Bowie will have homecoming Sept. 9-13.
Bowie High School’s Athletic Booster Club will host the homecoming parade at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 through downtown. Entry forms are available on the club’s Facebook page.
Lineup is first-come-first-serve when check-in begins at 5:45 p.m. Line up on Tarrant Street back toward the junior high school. Bring the entry form with you for the announcer to read. The parade will then roll out at 6:45 p.m.
After the parade there will be a “Burn Ban Bonfire” at the rodeo arena grounds. Cost is $1 per person.
Enter on the highway side of the arena. Pulled pork and barbecue chicken sandwiches will be sold with water and chips for $10. All proceeds benefit the Class of 2025 Project Graduation.
The program will feature the BHS cheer squad, the football team, music from the Mighty Marching Maroon Band and a performance from the BHS Steppers.
There will be a community pep rally from 4:30-5 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the high school.
Throughout the week Jackrabbit spirit will be celebrated and each day on all the campuses will be a specific theme or color. All clothing must still meet dress code.
Monday is “Color Wars” and each grade has its own color: Headstart/Pre-K, red; first, green; second, yellow; third, orange; fourth, red; fifth, green; sixth, red; seventh, yellow; eighth, pink; freshmen, red; sophomores, green; juniors, pink and seniors, purple. Teachers and campus staff are blue.
Tuesday will be twin day. Wednesday is Pajama Day (school appropriate). Thursday is Maroon Out.
At 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 the junior high students will bring a pep rally to the elementary parking lot where those students will have a musical instrument parade with their homemade instruments. See more on 4-5A.
COUNTY LIFE
Blood drive planned at Advance Rehab on Sept. 11
The staff of Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Bowie will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 11 with the Carter BloodCare Bus.
The home is located at 700 W. U.S. Highway 287 South. Sign-up to donate at https://ww3greatpartners.org/donors/schedules/drive_scheule/148938.
Donor gifts of T-shirts will be available plus drawings for a tailgating grill and Dallas Cowboy home game tickets.
COUNTY LIFE
Play the Pigskin Picks and win cash
Win not only weekly bragging rights but how about some cold hard cash in the 13th annual Pigskin Picks.
Each Wednesday use your gridiron knowledge to select who you think will win a variety of high school, college and pro games. Those with the most correct answers will win $25 for first place and $15 for second.
Weekly entries are due to The Bowie News office, 200 Walnut, by 2 p.m. each Friday or email [email protected].
The first place winner each week will have their name go into the grand prize drawing at the end of the season with a change to win an American Hat valued at $750 and $450 in cash.
Thank you to our sponsors American Hat, Enderby Gas, Darren Gill Heating and Air Conditioning and Henry Insurance Agency.
Get your family involved to see who comes out on top or how about your office. Anyone can win.
See the first week’s winners in your mid-week Bowie News.
