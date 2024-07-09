Two injured in Tuesday accident near Montague

Montague County Commissioners will discuss how to move forward with plans to build a new wastewater treatment plant after no bids were received at the last court session.

The court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 9.

When no bids arrived, Commissioner Mike Mayfield, who has been coordinating this project, said he would be talking to the engineers about how to move forward. The agenda states the county will consider going out for bids on various phases of the plant.

The court will discuss the distribution of unclaimed property capital credits funds from the state.

The 2024-25 county clerk records management and archive yearly plan will be offered.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda include the notice of election for Nov. 5; credit application and agreement with Norton Metals; consider commissioners having the option to use their own vehicle and be paid a stipend; precinct one request to clear a fence row and adjust drainage on North Johnson Loop and precinct two request to enter property on Alamo Road to clear a fence line. Both requested properties are owned by John Love.