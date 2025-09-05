Connect with us

Brief agenda awaits city council

13 hours ago

Members of the Bowie City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on May 13 in council chambers.
The meeting opens with a proclamation for Emergency Medical Services Week.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will report on recent rainfall problems, Smythe Street sidewalk project and the substation work.
There is only one item of new business an ordinance related to speed limits on specific streets. Public comments and approval of minutes wrap up the agenda.

Amon Carter remains closed due to high water

11 hours ago

05/09/2025

Amon Carter Water Supply Corporation board sets meeting

2 days ago

05/08/2025

The board of directors of the Amon Carter Lake Water Supply Corporation will meet at 6 p.m. at Carter Lake Baptist Church 4759 FM 1125.
Agenda items include an engineer’s presentation and resolution workshop with Daniel Deweber and Prairie Branch Properties.

County preliminary values up 9.1%

2 days ago

05/08/2025

By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Seeing your preliminary property values has the potential to make you cry, but coupled with rumors about homestead exemptions changed or eliminated has made the arrival even more dramatic.
Last week those preliminary property tax value notices began arriving in mailboxes across Montague County. Some 9,066 statements were sent out by the Montague County Tax Appraisal District along with 4,689 oil and gas notices by Pritchard and Abbott.
Overall county values went up 9% based on the preliminary values for 2025.
For many it was shock to open that envelope as values jumped in almost every taxing entity.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

