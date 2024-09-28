Volleyball Roundup

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles lost a tough match at home against Perrin-Whitt on Tuesday night.

The Lady Pirates won 3-1 against the Lady Eagles that had too many cases of letting runs pull them out of sets.

Bellevue was hoping it could turn around some of the recent losses to get the team back on track heading into district play.

With Perrin-Whitt being one of the rare 1A teams that also isn’t in the Lady Eagles’ district, it was a good chance it would be a competitive match.

The first set saw the Lady Pirates get some breathing room early on, up 12-8. Bellevue could not make up that margin for the rest of the set and Perrin-Whitt eventually closed strong, winning 25-18 to take the opening lead.

The second set proved to be the most competitive of the match. Neither team went up by more than two at any point exchanged leads over and over. It took extra-points and eventually the Lady Eagles came out on top 29-27 to tie the match at 1-1.

Unfortunately, that was best stretch Bellevue played. Perrin-Whitt grabbed a 12-8 lead early in the third set and never let go on its way to win 25-15. The fourth set saw the Lady Eagles fall behind big early on and never recover, losing 25-13 and the match 3-1.

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits fell at Jacksboro in a match with several close sets that did not go their way.

The Lady Tigers won in straight sets 3-0, but the Lady Rabbits nearly won two of the sets.

Bowie came into the match still looking for its first district win after losing its first three matches.

Jacksboro had two wins in district heading into the match.

The Lady Rabbits battled in set one, but the Lady Tigers closed well at the end to win 25-21 to take the early lead.

The second set did not go Bowie’s way. Jacksboro got a bit of a lead from the beginning that grew and grew as it went along. The Lady Tigers won 25-15 to go up 2-0.

With their backs against the wall, the Lady Rabbits bowed up and battled from the beginning until the end in set three, hoping for a comeback win. It was point-for-point throughout the set.

Unfortunately, it was Jacksboro that was able to pull it out in the end by the narrowest of margins 26-24. The Lady Tigers won 3-0.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians came through in a five-set victory at Poolville on Tuesday in their final match heading into district play.

The Lady Indians pulled through in the back-and-forth 3-2 win against the Lady Monarchs.

Nocona was coming off an exciting win against Saint Jo that broke a bad streak and was hoping to keep it going despite still missing senior outside hitter Meg Meekins, out with an injury.

The first set was a tone setter that showed how evenly the two teams were matched up. The Lady Indians were barely able to squeak through to win 25-23 to take the early lead.

Poolville answered in set two, winning a competitive set 25-21 to tie the match up. Nocona then regained the lead in set three, also winning by the score of 25-21.

The Lady Indians could not close out the match in set four as the Lady Monarchs came through to win by the biggest margin of the match 25-17.

This set up a fifth and final set, which Nocona needed to rebound well from the bad play before.

It went down to the wire like it did in set one. In the end, it was the Lady Indians that were able to pull out the victory 16-14, 3-2.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won a five-set match on the road at Seymour on Tuesday in their final non-district match of the season.

The Lady Bulldogs hung on to win a roller coaster of a game 15-8 that saw momentum swing wildly back and forth all night.

The first set of the match was the most competitive and saw Prairie Valley get an early lead, winning the match 25-23. Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs had trouble to capitalizing on its lead, which continued throughout the match.

The Lady Panthers answered by winning set two 25-19 to tie the match at 1-1.

Prairie Valley then easily won set three 25-17 to get the lead back 2-1 and hoping it could close the match in set four.

Unfortunately, set four proved to be a wash as Seymour easily took control and the Lady Bulldogs could not respond. The Lady Panthers won 25-10 to tie the match back up at 2-2 and heading into the fifth set.

Despite losing by such a big margin the previous set, Prairie Valley was able to reset and treat set five like it had in all of the other odd number sets. The Lady Bulldogs ended up winning with little drama 15-8 to pull off the tonally frustrating win 3-2.

