COUNTY LIFE
Cinderella Ball to support Meals on Wheels in Nocona
Support meals on wheels and attend the Cinderella Ball at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Veranda Inn Events Center in Nocona.
The evening will feature an open bar, prime rib dinner and live music. Tickets are $50 and will be on sale at the Carpenter Shop (Nocona Senior Citizens Center), Downtown Floral and Gifts and at the door.
Proceeds will support the local meals on wheels program through the senior center.
COUNTY LIFE
Hymns for the Hungry raises almost $6,000
Bowie area churches supported God’s Table the local food ministry at the 10th annual Hymns for the Hungry event on Sunday. Pictured, the handbell choir of Bowie Methodist Church performed. The preliminary figures show $5,377 was raised to support God’s Table.
COUNTY LIFE
Sampson jailed on three-count vehicular manslaughter indictment
A Nocona man was arrested on a felony indictment for the death of a Ringgold woman in a one-vehicle accident outside Saint Jo on Feb. 3.
Michael Paul Sampson, 49, Nocona, was charged with a three-count indictment for intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter and negligent homicide in the death of Billie Faye Miller, 65, Ringgold.
The victim was a passenger in Sampson’s 2016 Buick Enclave involved in the accident. According to a Department of Public Safety statement the crash happened at 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 3 on Farm-to-Market 677 South at the Saint Jo City Limits.
Sampson was reportedly driving northeast on FM 677 around a sharp curve. The driver continued straight through the curve and off the roadway vaulting over Dennis Road and continuing through a barbed-wire fence, striking a tree head-on.
His passenger was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Sampson went to Nocona General Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The report also notes the roads were wet and neither of the persons were wearing a seat belt.
Sampson was arrested by Nocona Police on a warrant connected with the October indictment. He was booked into the county jail with bond of $150,000. As of Tuesday he remained in jail.
The two manslaughter charges are second degree felonies punishable if convicted by two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. The negligent homicide offense is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.
COUNTY LIFE
Time change arrives on Nov. 3
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 3.
On Saturday night, clocks are set back one hour to “fall back.” Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier on Nov. 3 than the day before. There will be more light in the morning. Like it or not, everyone gets one hour of sleep Sunday.
The Farmer’s Almanac reports Daylight Saving Time (“DST”) is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months and changing the time back again in the fall.
The general idea is that this allows us all to use natural daylight better: moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring grants us more daylight during summer evenings, while moving clocks back one hour in the fall grants us more daylight during winter mornings.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS12 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint