Sampson jailed on three-count vehicular manslaughter indictment

Michael Sampson

A Nocona man was arrested on a felony indictment for the death of a Ringgold woman in a one-vehicle accident outside Saint Jo on Feb. 3.

Michael Paul Sampson, 49, Nocona, was charged with a three-count indictment for intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter and negligent homicide in the death of Billie Faye Miller, 65, Ringgold.

The victim was a passenger in Sampson’s 2016 Buick Enclave involved in the accident. According to a Department of Public Safety statement the crash happened at 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 3 on Farm-to-Market 677 South at the Saint Jo City Limits.

Sampson was reportedly driving northeast on FM 677 around a sharp curve. The driver continued straight through the curve and off the roadway vaulting over Dennis Road and continuing through a barbed-wire fence, striking a tree head-on.

His passenger was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Sampson went to Nocona General Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The report also notes the roads were wet and neither of the persons were wearing a seat belt.

Sampson was arrested by Nocona Police on a warrant connected with the October indictment. He was booked into the county jail with bond of $150,000. As of Tuesday he remained in jail.

The two manslaughter charges are second degree felonies punishable if convicted by two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. The negligent homicide offense is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.