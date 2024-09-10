NEWS
E-recycle day arrives Saturday
Do you have unwanted computer components such a desktops computers, laptop computers, LCD monitors, keyboards, mice, scanners, printers, battery back-up units, etc., that you don’t know how to dispose of properly?
If so, members of the Montague Emergency Communications Team can help as they host the annual Computer Recycling Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Bowie City hall parking lot at the corner of Mason and Pecan.
The team will recycle your unwanted computer components and insure they are disposed of properly, in an environmentally friendly manner. It is the perfect time to clean out that closet of nonworking or old electronics at your house.
They also will insure any computer hard drives are destroyed, thus preventing anyone from gaining access to personal information which may be left in the memory.
They also can accept sealed lead acid (SLA), nickel cadmium (NiCad), nickel metal hydride (NiMH) and lithium ion (Li-Ion) batteries for recycling. They cannot accept computer monitors or TV with cathod ray tubes.
This is a public service being offered at no cost to the community. Any proceeds will benefit the Montague County Emergency Communications Team and the Montague County SKYWARN program.
For details email [email protected].
Chicken & Bread Days thriving in its 29th year
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Downtown Bowie was filled to the brim Saturday for the 29th annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival, and while the fall temperatures were no where to be found as it pushed past 90 degrees, it was a great day filled with music, food, games and fun.
The festival weekend began Friday night with the Harvest Sip & Stroll with Me. Some 20 locations welcomed strollers to their businesses to enjoy drinks and snacks, and live music in some locations. There were even horse-drawn carriage rides.
Jamie Rodden, president of the Bowie Community Development Board festival host, said it was a fun time bringing joy to our community especially, storytime with Hannah Woolf.
“We had a new Chicken and Bread Days Car Show entry record of 154 surpassing the previous 142 filling the brick streets of downtown Bowie. The new additions like the semi-truck show participants and Captain Perry & Slurp puppet show were popular attractions. The board is already making plans for a big 30th annual event,” said Rodden.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News, which includes fiddle and art show results. Watch the weekend print edition for additional photos and results.
(Top) There were 154 car show entries filling downtown Bowie with vintage and unique autos.
Five storm shelters installed, 1 spot remains
The first five storm shelters have been installed and rebate checks have been delivered to their owners as a result of the City of Bowie’s Residential Storm Shelter Rebate Program.
This program utilizes a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to provide a 50% rebate of the purchase price (up to a maximum storm shelter cost of $6,000).
To participate in the program, the storm shelter must be installed within the city limits of Bowie and the applicant must be the owner of the property.
The kick-off meeting for this storm shelter rebate program was on July 30 at city hall, and thus far, 19 applicants have been accepted into the program.
City Emergency Management Coordinator Kirk Higgins reported there is one position remaining in the program. Anyone who is interested should request an application by the coordinator at [email protected].
Once accepted, the deadline for completing the installation of a storm shelter and the necessary paperwork is December, 2025.
Shred-A-Thon planned Oct. 12
Clean out those files and take them to the Bowie Chamber of Commerce Shred-A-Thon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the Wellington State Bank parking lot, 1301 State Highway 59 North.
This a free service through the chamber.
