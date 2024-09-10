Five storm shelters installed, 1 spot remains

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Downtown Bowie was filled to the brim Saturday for the 29th annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival, and while the fall temperatures were no where to be found as it pushed past 90 degrees, it was a great day filled with music, food, games and fun.

The festival weekend began Friday night with the Harvest Sip & Stroll with Me. Some 20 locations welcomed strollers to their businesses to enjoy drinks and snacks, and live music in some locations. There were even horse-drawn carriage rides.

Jamie Rodden, president of the Bowie Community Development Board festival host, said it was a fun time bringing joy to our community especially, storytime with Hannah Woolf.

“We had a new Chicken and Bread Days Car Show entry record of 154 surpassing the previous 142 filling the brick streets of downtown Bowie. The new additions like the semi-truck show participants and Captain Perry & Slurp puppet show were popular attractions. The board is already making plans for a big 30th annual event,” said Rodden.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News, which includes fiddle and art show results. Watch the weekend print edition for additional photos and results.

(Top) There were 154 car show entries filling downtown Bowie with vintage and unique autos.

Grand Champion Fiddler Roberta Smith of Plano stands with Marty Elmore, one of the fiddle contest event coordinators. (Courtesy photo)

Kids show off their artwork in the Chicken and Bread Days Art Show. (courtesy photo)