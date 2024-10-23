SCHOOL NEWS
Ground broken for Nocona HS new gym
The administration of Nocona Independent School District hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 18 for the first of four building projects funded through a $19 million bond approved last November.
Board President Greg Fuller brought the welcome as members of the board and Superintendent Dr. David Waters donned their Nocona orange hard hats for the event. They tossed shovels of dirt at the site of the future location of the new gym.
At its October meeting the school board issued orders to proceed with the construction of the new competition gymnasium. The groundbreaking was at the corner of East Cottonwood and Grayson Streets.
They were strong bids as Architect C.W. Farris, Harper Perkins Architects said the bid package was within half of a percent of the budget estimate. The total came in under the $300 per square foot figure they had been using in this process.
The gym plans also have been modified somewhat as it started out at 19,000 square feet and moved to almost 22,000 square feet after addressing perceived shortages in the original locker room plans.
A new career and technology education center will be next up for bid with plans projected to be done in November followed by going out for bids.
SCHOOL NEWS
HS bands receive 1s
Both of Montague County’s High School marching bands performed well at Region Marching Contests on Saturday.
Bowie’s Mighty Marching Maroon and Nocona’s Pride of the Tribe both received all ones which is the highest standard scores a band can receive in the contest.
Bowie marched at the 3A Region Seven contest at C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton.
Director German Torres thought his kids showed up well on the biggest stage.
“It was the best performance they have had all year,” Torres said. “We are extremely proud of all of them and the efforts they continue showing.”
Bowie’s performance leans in the theatrical side of high school marching band.
The Mighty Marching Maroon’s program this year is called, “Mirror Mirror,” which has a storyline about an evil queen. The music played includes the songs, “Winter” by Vivaldi, “Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica, “Toxic” by Brittney Spears and “You Should See Me in a Crown” by Billie Eilish.
It also is Bowie’s most expansive work in terms of visuals in recent years, with props including seven big trees, a big throne for soloists, a mirror and a large crown.
“We hope it works out and the audience can tell what story we are trying to tell,” Torres said.
It is the fifth consecutive year for Bowie to receive one’s at the marching contest.
Nocona marched at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls Saturday.
The Nocona director Randy Brooks thought his group did well, with them focusing in the past month to mentally get ready for the competition.
“We challenged the band members to “Embrace the Grind” over the last month,” Brooks said. “Students had to get comfortable with being uncomfortable during marching rehearsals held in the middle of the day. Weather this year has been brutal on the band but the students fought through it to bring a superior rating back to Nocona.”
SCHOOL NEWS
Nocona marching band prepares for UIL competition
Nocona’s Pride of the Tribe Marching Band will compete at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium for University Interscholastic League regional contest.
Director Randy Brooks said they traveled to Wichita Falls on Oct. 7 fore a pre-regional marching festival. He said this was a great opportunity for the band to get experience in the stadium they will compete in Saturday.
“Although the band did not receive a rating, they did receive a much needed critique from the three-judge panel. The judges commented on many positive things the band is doing as well as pointing out concerns in both the marching and playing,” explained Brooks.
The band’s show is “Into the Sky” with original music by Eric Rath. It is a multi-movement work in three sections. The band includes 46 members from grades eight-twelve.
“We are in the part of the marching season where out students have to step up marching playing on individual levels,” concluded Brooks.
The public is welcome to attend the contest for a small admission fee.
Top photo: Some members of the Pride of the Tribe Indian Band posed for a photo at last week’s pre-regional marching event. (Courtesy photo)
SCHOOL NEWS
“The Lightning” coming to Bowie stage
Bowie High School will perform its fall musical “The Lightning,” at 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the Bowie Junior High Auditorium.
It is free and family-friendly. Director April Word said this musical is an adaptation of the Percy Jackson series.
