HS bands receive 1s

Both of Montague County’s High School marching bands performed well at Region Marching Contests on Saturday.

Bowie’s Mighty Marching Maroon and Nocona’s Pride of the Tribe both received all ones which is the highest standard scores a band can receive in the contest.

Bowie marched at the 3A Region Seven contest at C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton.

Director German Torres thought his kids showed up well on the biggest stage.

“It was the best performance they have had all year,” Torres said. “We are extremely proud of all of them and the efforts they continue showing.”

Bowie’s performance leans in the theatrical side of high school marching band.

The Mighty Marching Maroon’s program this year is called, “Mirror Mirror,” which has a storyline about an evil queen. The music played includes the songs, “Winter” by Vivaldi, “Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica, “Toxic” by Brittney Spears and “You Should See Me in a Crown” by Billie Eilish.

It also is Bowie’s most expansive work in terms of visuals in recent years, with props including seven big trees, a big throne for soloists, a mirror and a large crown.

“We hope it works out and the audience can tell what story we are trying to tell,” Torres said.

It is the fifth consecutive year for Bowie to receive one’s at the marching contest.

Nocona marched at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls Saturday.

The Nocona director Randy Brooks thought his group did well, with them focusing in the past month to mentally get ready for the competition.

“We challenged the band members to “Embrace the Grind” over the last month,” Brooks said. “Students had to get comfortable with being uncomfortable during marching rehearsals held in the middle of the day. Weather this year has been brutal on the band but the students fought through it to bring a superior rating back to Nocona.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.