Robber threatens bingo game players

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Usually the only excitement at the monthly Tuesday night bingo game at the Nocona Senior Citizens Center comes with a blackout win, but that changed this week as a man attempted to harm and rob those attending the game.

Police Chief Kent Holcomb said the 911 call for a robbery at the center located at 400 Boston Street came in about 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 8. On arrival, Captain Matt Poole found the suspect, Richie Karl Romine, had been detained by a couple of people at the center.

The 35-year-old Romine was arrested and charged with five complaints of aggravated robbery with bond of $50,000 on each one. As of Friday he remained in county jail.

“Those folks did an awesome job as they wrestled him and got him down. Unfortunately he pushed one lady down and another woman had a medical episode. For aggravated robbery it looks pretty open and shut,” said the chief.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News that includes eye witness details.

Top photo: Nocona Police Captain Matt Poole arrests robbery suspect Richie Romine at the Nocona Senior Center Tuesday. Rosie Licon looks on.

People attending Tuesday night’s community bingo waited patiently as police arrived to investigate the scene at the Nocona Senior Citizens Center. (Courtesy photos)