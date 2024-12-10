NEWS
Robber threatens bingo game players
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Usually the only excitement at the monthly Tuesday night bingo game at the Nocona Senior Citizens Center comes with a blackout win, but that changed this week as a man attempted to harm and rob those attending the game.
Police Chief Kent Holcomb said the 911 call for a robbery at the center located at 400 Boston Street came in about 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 8. On arrival, Captain Matt Poole found the suspect, Richie Karl Romine, had been detained by a couple of people at the center.
The 35-year-old Romine was arrested and charged with five complaints of aggravated robbery with bond of $50,000 on each one. As of Friday he remained in county jail.
“Those folks did an awesome job as they wrestled him and got him down. Unfortunately he pushed one lady down and another woman had a medical episode. For aggravated robbery it looks pretty open and shut,” said the chief.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News that includes eye witness details.
Top photo: Nocona Police Captain Matt Poole arrests robbery suspect Richie Romine at the Nocona Senior Center Tuesday. Rosie Licon looks on.
NEWS
Bowie Council meets on Monday
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 and will take steps to revitalize the Bowie Water Supply Board and consider a mountain bike trail at Selma Park.
In new business items the council will consider reappointing Steve Gilland and Randy West, and appointing Wayne Bell, Don Marlow and Ben Robbins to the Bowie Water Supply Board.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said the board is being restarted as the city handles some legal issues related to the purchase of land for the Amon Carter Lake extension, following advice from its legal council.
The water supply board was set up back then to coordinate that lake extension development and remained in place until the bonds were paid off.
Also in new business the parks board will submit its recommendation to develop a mountain bike trail at Selma Park.
Other new topics include Public Works Director Stony Lowrance will request $4,600 out of the infrastructure fund to pay for 26 meters; ordinance amending the 2023-24 budget and resolution for signatories for the Community Block Development Grant- Mitigation Resilient Communities Program.
In the city manager’s monthly report he will update the Nelson Street drainage project, substation transformer, raw water pump, downtown revitalization grant, outside audit and placement of the new Trail Boss statue at Pelham.
NEWS
Third transformer pushes Bowie’s substation forward 25 years
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham says the addition of a third transformer for the city’s electric substation is one of the most important improvements in many years and he likened it to the Amon Carter Lake extension more than 30 years ago.
The pursuit of a third transformer for the substation has been on the city’s “bucket list” for years. While those familiar with the system knew it was needed, the costs topping more than a million dollars just for the transformer made it look like an elusive dream.
However, during this past year a series of events made it possible and in the past two weeks concrete has been poured for the transformer pad.
The present 12.5 Mva transformers, which are original to the 1992 substation, will have a 20 Mva transformer make it a trio to supply power through the substation.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Chicken & Bread Days thriving in its 29th year
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Downtown Bowie was filled to the brim Saturday for the 29th annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival, and while the fall temperatures were no where to be found as it pushed past 90 degrees, it was a great day filled with music, food, games and fun.
The festival weekend began Friday night with the Harvest Sip & Stroll with Me. Some 20 locations welcomed strollers to their businesses to enjoy drinks and snacks, and live music in some locations. There were even horse-drawn carriage rides.
Jamie Rodden, president of the Bowie Community Development Board festival host, said it was a fun time bringing joy to our community especially, storytime with Hannah Woolf.
“We had a new Chicken and Bread Days Car Show entry record of 154 surpassing the previous 142 filling the brick streets of downtown Bowie. The new additions like the semi-truck show participants and Captain Perry & Slurp puppet show were popular attractions. The board is already making plans for a big 30th annual event,” said Rodden.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News, which includes fiddle and art show results. Watch the weekend print edition for additional photos and results.
(Top) There were 154 car show entries filling downtown Bowie with vintage and unique autos.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS11 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint