NEWS

Third transformer pushes Bowie’s substation forward 25 years

Published

12 hours ago

on

By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham says the addition of a third transformer for the city’s electric substation is one of the most important improvements in many years and he likened it to the Amon Carter Lake extension more than 30 years ago.
The pursuit of a third transformer for the substation has been on the city’s “bucket list” for years. While those familiar with the system knew it was needed, the costs topping more than a million dollars just for the transformer made it look like an elusive dream.
However, during this past year a series of events made it possible and in the past two weeks concrete has been poured for the transformer pad.

The present 12.5 Mva transformers, which are original to the 1992 substation, will have a 20 Mva transformer make it a trio to supply power through the substation.

Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.

During the past two weeks there have been two concrete pours at the city substation where the new third transformer will be placed.
The two present transformers placed in 1992 when the substation was built. (Photos by Barbara Green)
NEWS

Bowie Council meets on Monday

Published

9 hours ago

on

10/12/2024

By

Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 and will take steps to revitalize the Bowie Water Supply Board and consider a mountain bike trail at Selma Park.
In new business items the council will consider reappointing Steve Gilland and Randy West, and appointing Wayne Bell, Don Marlow and Ben Robbins to the Bowie Water Supply Board.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said the board is being restarted as the city handles some legal issues related to the purchase of land for the Amon Carter Lake extension, following advice from its legal council.
The water supply board was set up back then to coordinate that lake extension development and remained in place until the bonds were paid off.
Also in new business the parks board will submit its recommendation to develop a mountain bike trail at Selma Park.
Other new topics include Public Works Director Stony Lowrance will request $4,600 out of the infrastructure fund to pay for 26 meters; ordinance amending the 2023-24 budget and resolution for signatories for the Community Block Development Grant- Mitigation Resilient Communities Program.
In the city manager’s monthly report he will update the Nelson Street drainage project, substation transformer, raw water pump, downtown revitalization grant, outside audit and placement of the new Trail Boss statue at Pelham.

NEWS

Robber threatens bingo game players

Published

12 hours ago

on

10/12/2024

By

By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Usually the only excitement at the monthly Tuesday night bingo game at the Nocona Senior Citizens Center comes with a blackout win, but that changed this week as a man attempted to harm and rob those attending the game.
Police Chief Kent Holcomb said the 911 call for a robbery at the center located at 400 Boston Street came in about 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 8. On arrival, Captain Matt Poole found the suspect, Richie Karl Romine, had been detained by a couple of people at the center.
The 35-year-old Romine was arrested and charged with five complaints of aggravated robbery with bond of $50,000 on each one. As of Friday he remained in county jail.
“Those folks did an awesome job as they wrestled him and got him down. Unfortunately he pushed one lady down and another woman had a medical episode. For aggravated robbery it looks pretty open and shut,” said the chief.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News that includes eye witness details.

Top photo: Nocona Police Captain Matt Poole arrests robbery suspect Richie Romine at the Nocona Senior Center Tuesday. Rosie Licon looks on.

People attending Tuesday night’s community bingo waited patiently as police arrived to investigate the scene at the Nocona Senior Citizens Center. (Courtesy photos)
Robbery suspect Richie Romine
NEWS

Chicken & Bread Days thriving in its 29th year

Published

3 days ago

on

10/09/2024

By

By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Downtown Bowie was filled to the brim Saturday for the 29th annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival, and while the fall temperatures were no where to be found as it pushed past 90 degrees, it was a great day filled with music, food, games and fun.
The festival weekend began Friday night with the Harvest Sip & Stroll with Me. Some 20 locations welcomed strollers to their businesses to enjoy drinks and snacks, and live music in some locations. There were even horse-drawn carriage rides.
Jamie Rodden, president of the Bowie Community Development Board festival host, said it was a fun time bringing joy to our community especially, storytime with Hannah Woolf.
“We had a new Chicken and Bread Days Car Show entry record of 154 surpassing the previous 142 filling the brick streets of downtown Bowie. The new additions like the semi-truck show participants and Captain Perry & Slurp puppet show were popular attractions. The board is already making plans for a big 30th annual event,” said Rodden.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News, which includes fiddle and art show results. Watch the weekend print edition for additional photos and results.

(Top) There were 154 car show entries filling downtown Bowie with vintage and unique autos.

Grand Champion Fiddler Roberta Smith of Plano stands with Marty Elmore, one of the fiddle contest event coordinators. (Courtesy photo)
Kids show off their artwork in the Chicken and Bread Days Art Show. (courtesy photo)
Egg toss can be fun, but also messy. (Photo by Barbara Green)

