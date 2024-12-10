Third transformer pushes Bowie’s substation forward 25 years

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham says the addition of a third transformer for the city’s electric substation is one of the most important improvements in many years and he likened it to the Amon Carter Lake extension more than 30 years ago.

The pursuit of a third transformer for the substation has been on the city’s “bucket list” for years. While those familiar with the system knew it was needed, the costs topping more than a million dollars just for the transformer made it look like an elusive dream.

However, during this past year a series of events made it possible and in the past two weeks concrete has been poured for the transformer pad.

The present 12.5 Mva transformers, which are original to the 1992 substation, will have a 20 Mva transformer make it a trio to supply power through the substation.

During the past two weeks there have been two concrete pours at the city substation where the new third transformer will be placed.