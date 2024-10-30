Time change arrives on Nov. 3

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 3.

On Saturday night, clocks are set back one hour to “fall back.” Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier on Nov. 3 than the day before. There will be more light in the morning. Like it or not, everyone gets one hour of sleep Sunday.

The Farmer’s Almanac reports Daylight Saving Time (“DST”) is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months and changing the time back again in the fall.

The general idea is that this allows us all to use natural daylight better: moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring grants us more daylight during summer evenings, while moving clocks back one hour in the fall grants us more daylight during winter mornings.