Football Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost their final home game on Friday night against Whitewright as the tough season continues with no easy game in sight.

The Tigers won 42-0 against the Indians.

Nocona came into the game hoping it could continue Whitwright’s losing slide. After starting the season 4-0, including winning its first district game, the Tigers were on a three game losing streak.

Unfortunately, it was a week where Whitewright was able to get back on track against the Indians.

The Tigers scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and led 28-0. Nocona’s defense was able to slow Whitewright down in the second half thanks to its front line making running the ball tough up the middle during that time. The Indians even turned the Tigers over on downs right before halftime.

Unfortunately, the Indians offense still had trouble most of the game. Nocona’s best chance came in the second quarter when the Indians drove down inside of Whitewright’s 10 yard line before turning the ball over on downs.

The offense turned the ball over twice in the third quarter on an interception and a fumbled snap. The Tigers scored twice more in the quarter before the fourth quarter became a sprint to the end of the game as a running clock was employed.

Nocona’s defense was able to prevent any more scores, forcing two turnover on downs in its own red zone area.

Still, Whitewright won 42-0.

Logan Gaston led the team with 36 yards passing and 32 yards rushing. Zyrus Moreno caught one pass for 38 yards to lead the team.

Walker Murphey and Jayce Lehde each had a team high six tackles while Matthew Johnson had two tackles for loss.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers were able to wallop another district opponent in one half as they took down Campbell on the road Friday night.

The Panthers won 56-0, ending the game at halftime by mercy rule to make it three straight district wins take after only two quarters of play.

Saint Jo came in confident and undefeated, playing against a 2-6 Indians team. If the Panthers played up to their potential it would be a short night and thankfully they did.

Saint Jo ran 13 plays on offense and scored on six of them.

Devin Stewart completed seven passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns. Wade Lucas caught three passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns to lead the team. Lee Yeley also caught three passes that went for 42 yards and one touchdown. Wyatt Lucas caught one pass for a short touchdown.

Blayton Calabrese carried the ball once for 68 yards and one touchdown to lead the team Wade Lucas carried the ball once for 15 yards and one touchdown.

The defense forced three turnovers. Mathew Sampson intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. Wyatt Lucas recovered a fumble.

Coach CJ Hantz did not have much to say about the game since his team won in such a one-sided manner.

For more pictures from Nocona's game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6870327&T=1