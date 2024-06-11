SPORTS
Forestburg volleyball loses playoff game
The Forestburg Lady Horns season came to an end on Monday night in their bi-district match against Crowell.
The Lady Cats won 3-1 against the Lady Horns to end their season.
Forestburg came into the match as the lower seed and likely underdog. It did not stop the Lady Horns from winning their playoff match last year, but Crowell was a 26 win team that just so happened to have the misfortune of being in a district with top-ranked team Harrold.
Thankfully for Forestburg, one of the Lady Cats top hitters was out with an injury. While Crowell had a bit more size all over the court and brought the much bigger crowd, there was still a chance for the Lady Horns.
The match started and set one saw Forestburg slowly whittle away the Lady Cats hitting confidence. The Lady Horns only have a few players that can hit the ball at the net and Crowell had some tough blockers to deter them. So Forestburg was content to play conservative and tip the ball over for most of the night.
In the first set it worked. The Lady Cats would made a ball control error or eventually make a hitting error out of bounds or into the net while the Lady Horns tried to play clean and scrappy.
Also, Forestburg got a big boost from middle blocker Taylor Griggs who got her hands on several balls which exasperated Crowell’s hitting woes.
The Lady Horns won set one commandingly 25-18 to give them some confidence heading forward. Unfortunately, the conservative style of play came back to bite them.
Set two saw the Lady Cats finally put things together stopped making so many hitting errors.
Outside of Griggs, Forestburg did not offer a lot of resistance at the net during some rotations which meant its back row had to sometimes suffer full force hits which was hard to deal with.
Also, the Lady Horns back row was playing up to take away any tipping Crowell might pull, so the Lady Cats started aiming for the deep back row where no one was. It was a high risk shot since it was so close to going out, but as the match wore on more of them started to go in much to Forestburg’s dismay.
While the Lady Horns were content to play scrappy and tip the ball over until Crowell made a mistake, the Lady Cats were cleaning up the errors and making Forestburg pay for not being aggressive.
The next two sets saw Crowell win easily 25-11 and 25-14 as Forestburg could not find an answer. Even as the Lady Horns tried to mix in more aggressive hits at the net, the results were up and down and frustrated their players.
The fourth set looked like it was heading the same way as the Lady Cats were up 17-8.
Forestburg made one last mighty push, going on an 8-2 run to cut the lead to three points 19-16. Unfortunately, that would be as close as the Lady Horns would get.
Crowell closed the match on 6-3 run to win 25-19 and 3-1 overall.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Prairie Valley Volleyball Interview
Football Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians lost their final home game on Friday night against Whitewright as the tough season continues with no easy game in sight.
The Tigers won 42-0 against the Indians.
Nocona came into the game hoping it could continue Whitwright’s losing slide. After starting the season 4-0, including winning its first district game, the Tigers were on a three game losing streak.
Unfortunately, it was a week where Whitewright was able to get back on track against the Indians.
The Tigers scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and led 28-0. Nocona’s defense was able to slow Whitewright down in the second half thanks to its front line making running the ball tough up the middle during that time. The Indians even turned the Tigers over on downs right before halftime.
Unfortunately, the Indians offense still had trouble most of the game. Nocona’s best chance came in the second quarter when the Indians drove down inside of Whitewright’s 10 yard line before turning the ball over on downs.
The offense turned the ball over twice in the third quarter on an interception and a fumbled snap. The Tigers scored twice more in the quarter before the fourth quarter became a sprint to the end of the game as a running clock was employed.
Nocona’s defense was able to prevent any more scores, forcing two turnover on downs in its own red zone area.
Still, Whitewright won 42-0.
Logan Gaston led the team with 36 yards passing and 32 yards rushing. Zyrus Moreno caught one pass for 38 yards to lead the team.
Walker Murphey and Jayce Lehde each had a team high six tackles while Matthew Johnson had two tackles for loss.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers were able to wallop another district opponent in one half as they took down Campbell on the road Friday night.
The Panthers won 56-0, ending the game at halftime by mercy rule to make it three straight district wins take after only two quarters of play.
Saint Jo came in confident and undefeated, playing against a 2-6 Indians team. If the Panthers played up to their potential it would be a short night and thankfully they did.
Saint Jo ran 13 plays on offense and scored on six of them.
Devin Stewart completed seven passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns. Wade Lucas caught three passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns to lead the team. Lee Yeley also caught three passes that went for 42 yards and one touchdown. Wyatt Lucas caught one pass for a short touchdown.
Blayton Calabrese carried the ball once for 68 yards and one touchdown to lead the team Wade Lucas carried the ball once for 15 yards and one touchdown.
The defense forced three turnovers. Mathew Sampson intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. Wyatt Lucas recovered a fumble.
Coach CJ Hantz did not have much to say about the game since his team won in such a one-sided manner.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Runners compete well at state cross country
Area athletes competed at the state cross country meet on Friday and Saturday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
Six individuals and one team from the area ran against the best in the state to finish out their season on top, but one came back with a medal.
Medals are given to the top 10 individual runners in each classification and the top three teams.
Bellevue freshman Mattie Broussard finished fifth overall with a time of 12:17.
She is the first runner from Bellevue to medal since 2009, but her fifth place is the highest ever for the program, boys or girls.
The next best result was from Bowie senior Isaac Renteria. He finished 25th with a time of 16:46. It was his fourth straight year running at the state meet, but his first time competing in the 3A race.
The previous three years, Renteria ran at Gold-Burg in 1A, where he finished 48th, 41st and then came back with a medal last year in ninth place.
Upping the challenge for himself may not have resulted in a medal this year, but it was his fastest time at the state meet out of all four trips.
Nocona junior Bayler Smith represented her program at state for the third year in a row in the 2A girl’s race, but it was her first time running alone and not with a team. She finished 46th with a time of 13:04.
Prairie Valley had two individual runners competing in the 1A races.
For sophomore Josh Stout, he improved upon his performance as a freshman at state last year, shaving off almost a minute and half as he got 29th with a time of 18:19.
Senior Linzie Priddy ran her final race for the Lady Bulldogs and made her third appearance at the state meet. She got 84th place with a time of 14:07.
Saint Jo had one individual runner and one team compete at the state meet.
Sophomore Savannah Hill ran at state for the first time and finished 55th with a time of 13:48.
The Saint Jo boy’s team finished ninth overall out of 16 teams in the 1A race. Elijah Young was the team’s top runner, getting 45th with a time 18:39.
The Panthers top five runners that scored points also included Barrett Johnson (54th), Jayden Curry (82nd), Julian Luna (91st) and Trent Gaston (117th).
To read the full story and see pictures of all of the runners, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
