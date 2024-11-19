Alvin Charles Talley

December 20, 1936 – November 16, 2024

NOCONA – Melvin David Corley, 87, died Nov. 16, 2024 at his home.

A visitation was at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19 at The First Baptist Church in Nocona. A funeral service followed at 11 a.m. Interment was at the Nocona cemetery.

He was born Dec. 20, 1936 in Joy, TX to Clifton and Pearl (Browning) Corley. He attended Midway and Wichita Falls Old High School. He moved to Nocona in 1954 and graduated with the class of 1955. At Nocona High School he met Minnie Kerr and the couple married at Northside Baptist Church on Sept. 21, 1956.

He served in the military and when discharged on Aug. 11, 1965, he was a Staff Sergeant E6 with Troop A Second Squadron 124 Calvary. He was Nocona Boot Company supervisor for more than 30 years and a licensed realtor. He was a member of Northside Landmark Missionary Baptist Church where he served as deacon, director of music and Sunday School superintendent. He also obtained an associate degree from North Central Texas College.

Corley is past worshipful master of the Nocona Lodge #753 and past worthy patron of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #62. In his active years he was a Scottish Rite and a member of the Maskat Shrine Temple in Wichita Falls. He also served as chairman of the board for the Rainbow Girls. He coached the Nocona Boot Company little league baseball team and led them to receive the first-place trophy. He served as official scorekeeper for the girl’s softball league and was a cub scout master for troop 108.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Clifton and Pearl Corley; sisters, Patsy Whitsitt and Mary Jo Murry; brothers, Dale Corley and Steve Corley one niece and one great-granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife, Minnie Corley; daughter, Carol Patterson; son, John Corley; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and lots of friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Northside Landmark Missionary Baptist Church of Nocona.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.