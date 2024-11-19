OBITUARIES
Marten Brian Herrera
February 17, 1992 – November 12, 2024
NOCONA – Marten Brian Herrera, 32, died Nov. 12, 2024 in Decatur.
A memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at First Baptist Church in Nocona, officiated by the Rev. Dave Woodbury.
He was born Feb. 17, 1992 in Wichita Falls to Armando Herrera and Sharon Dennis.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Armando Herrera; one uncle and one cousin.
He is survived by his son, Vincent Herrera, Nocona; mother, Sharon Dennis, Nocona; brothers, Jesse Salgado, San Antonio and Cristian Salgado, Austin; two nieces; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong childhood friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
Gloria Kay Bell
October 23, 1946 – November 15, 2024
Little River-Academy, TX – Gloria Kay Bell, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 15, 2024.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Saint Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie with the Rev. Lavern Janssen and the Rev. Mark DeYoung officiating. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Gloria was born on Oct. 23, 1946 in Bowie to Russell and Linda (Roth) Johnson. She married the love of her life, Ronnie Bell on July 5, 1969 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, where she also was baptized and confirmed. Ronnie and Gloria shared 55 happy years together.
Gloria loved little children and her family. She loved to sing, participating in school choirs and also church choirs where she attended worship. She also loved to paint, selling several paintings and having her artwork displayed in galleries. People from all over are still enjoying her talent.
She retired from First Financial Bank of Abilene where she worked in several different departments which kept her on her toes, but she loved her job and working with the public.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Ronnie Bell, Little River-Academy, TX; son, Brian Bell and wife Shanna, Wagoner, OK; daughter, Lori Johnson and husband Brandon, Winchester, KY; brother, Steven Johnson and wife Joslon, Nocona; sister, Doria Counts and husband James, Graham; grandchildren, Hailey Bell and Hayden Bell and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Rhonda Duncan Ford
August 15, 1951 – November 15, 2024
NOCONA – Rhonda Duncan Ford, 73, died Nov. 15, 2024.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will be at noon Nov. 21 at the Joy Cemetery, 8830 Old Joy Shannon Rd, Henrietta, TX 76365, with Bro. Rex Cobb officiating
She was born on Aug. 15, 1951, to J.M. and June Duncan in Amarillo. She attended Vernon Regional Junior College obtaining her nursing license as a licensed vocational nurse. She worked for many years at nursing homes around Bowie. In the 90’s she went to work for Dr. Len Dingler in Nocona and the Nocona General Hospital for a while. She married Bobby Ford on Aug. 10, 1979.
She is preceded in death by her parents, J.M Duncan and June Duncan; her husband of 41 years, Bobby Lee Ford; sister, Gail Schenk; daughter, Teresa Quillen nd newborn son, Floyd Alan Ford.
She is survived by children, Kenneth Ford, David Ford, Clarissa Fletcher and Amie Mankhambira; one son-in-law; 14 grandchildren; sisters, Jamie Baack, Mica Duncan Thomas and Sharla Gallion; one sister-in-law and many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Melvin David Corley
December 20, 1936 – November 16, 2024
NOCONA – Melvin David Corley, 87, died Nov. 16, 2024 at his home.
A visitation was at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19 at The First Baptist Church in Nocona. A funeral service followed at 11 a.m. Interment was at the Nocona cemetery.
He was born Dec. 20, 1936 in Joy, TX to Clifton and Pearl (Browning) Corley. He attended Midway and Wichita Falls Old High School. He moved to Nocona in 1954 and graduated with the class of 1955. At Nocona High School he met Minnie Kerr and the couple married at Northside Baptist Church on Sept. 21, 1956.
He served in the military and when discharged on Aug. 11, 1965, he was a Staff Sergeant E6 with Troop A Second Squadron 124 Calvary. He was Nocona Boot Company supervisor for more than 30 years and a licensed realtor. He was a member of Northside Landmark Missionary Baptist Church where he served as deacon, director of music and Sunday School superintendent. He also obtained an associate degree from North Central Texas College.
Corley is past worshipful master of the Nocona Lodge #753 and past worthy patron of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #62. In his active years he was a Scottish Rite and a member of the Maskat Shrine Temple in Wichita Falls. He also served as chairman of the board for the Rainbow Girls. He coached the Nocona Boot Company little league baseball team and led them to receive the first-place trophy. He served as official scorekeeper for the girl’s softball league and was a cub scout master for troop 108.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Clifton and Pearl Corley; sisters, Patsy Whitsitt and Mary Jo Murry; brothers, Dale Corley and Steve Corley one niece and one great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Minnie Corley; daughter, Carol Patterson; son, John Corley; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and lots of friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the Northside Landmark Missionary Baptist Church of Nocona.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
