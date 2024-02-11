NEWS
Big crowd talks ER, hospital in Bowie
By BARBARA GREEN
About 200 people filled the Bowie Community Center Wednesday night for a town hall meeting about the need for a hospital or emergency room in Bowie.
This session was organized after the unexpected Oct. 6 closure of the Faith Community Emergency Room in Bowie just two weeks shy of the one-year anniversary of its opening.
Bowie was without a local hospital since early 2020 when Central Hospital closed after just a few years of operation. Central purchased the Bowie Memorial Hospital property after BMH closed its doors on Nov. 16, 2015 after nearly 50 years of operation.
Wednesday’s meeting was filled with a variety of citizens including many seniors, families and local business people. Melody Gillespie served as moderator for the meeting, assisted by Jennifer Tellef and Robert Ragsdale.
Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham also participated in the discussion, but noted he was there as a citizen supporting the pursuit of a hospital or ER, and the city could not be involved.
Gillespie, a local realtor and chairman of the county Republican Party, explained this is a grassroots movement and she anticipates possibly three meetings to determine the desire to pursue the creation of a taxing hospital district to support a medical care center. A tentative meeting is set for Nov. 19 with details coming later.
“This is a meeting to hear from you. I have a few rental properties and understand the concern about taxes. We are faced with a dilemma. This isn’t just about Bowie. I don’t live in the city limits, but it is about a lot of people in this area,” said Gillespie.
The moderator added she knew very little about a hospital district when she was asked to do this, but she began researching and found it is an entity run by the people in its boundaries through an elected board.
Cunningham, who helped organize this meeting, thanked the large group for coming out. Looking back to 1966 when the original hospital authority was formed and BMH was built it operated successfully for many years, but he said changes in federal government funding and reimbursements changed the way hospitals were able to operate.
“We could berate those operations or the ones that followed, but it won’t serve a good purpose. I believe we need to form a hospital district, we need to be in control of our own destiny. We need to be able to enact taxes. You can’t run a hospital in this country without a subsidy or tax,” explained Cunningham.
NEWS
Voters reminded to avoid political hats, T-shirts at the polls
Attention voters:
Elections Administrator Ginger Wall reminds voters that electioneering is illegal within 100 feet of a polling location, and that includes the wearing of hats or T-shirts showing candidate or issue support. The election teams have run into a few instances where they had to ask the voter to remove the item or for a shirt turn it inside out to come into the polling location.
Wall said while it can anger the citizen, her team is following the law.
NEWS
Early voting in Montague County nears 40%
As expected early voting across the nation is hitting record numbers, and Montague County is no exception with 37% of the county’s nearly 16,000 registered voters casting ballots during the first week of early voting.
The early voting process will continue through Nov. 1.
Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said Monday there have been 5,929 ballots cast as the judges and clerks keep busy with a steady stream of voters. There are a total of 15,654 registered voters in the county.
Early voting will take place Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., courthouse annex location only.
Voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 1 at the Bowie senior center, Nocona Justin Building and Saint Jo Civic Center.
NEWS
Citizens urged to attend medical needs meeting
If you have concerns about emergency medical care and other health care in Bowie, make plans to attend a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the Bowie Community Center.
Citizens are invited to discuss ideas on what can be done to initiate a process for another hospital or emergency room in Bowie. As of Oct. 6, Bowie was once more without emergency medical care as the Faith Community Health System closed its emergency room operating just two weeks shy of its one-year anniversary.
Bowie has been without a local hospital or ER since early 2020 when Central Hospital closed. It had operated only a few years, coming in after Bowie Memorial Hospital closed on Nov. 16, 2015.
There will be a moderator and an agenda for discussion. While the meeting is an opportunity to explore all ideas related to this issue, the creation of a taxing hospital district will be discussed and is considered the only way to sustain and subsidize either a hospital or ER.
