Voters reminded to avoid political hats, T-shirts at the polls

Attention voters:

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall reminds voters that electioneering is illegal within 100 feet of a polling location, and that includes the wearing of hats or T-shirts showing candidate or issue support. The election teams have run into a few instances where they had to ask the voter to remove the item or for a shirt turn it inside out to come into the polling location.

Wall said while it can anger the citizen, her team is following the law.