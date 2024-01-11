NEWS
Voters reminded to avoid political hats, T-shirts at the polls
Attention voters:
Elections Administrator Ginger Wall reminds voters that electioneering is illegal within 100 feet of a polling location, and that includes the wearing of hats or T-shirts showing candidate or issue support. The election teams have run into a few instances where they had to ask the voter to remove the item or for a shirt turn it inside out to come into the polling location.
Wall said while it can anger the citizen, her team is following the law.
NEWS
Early voting in Montague County nears 40%
As expected early voting across the nation is hitting record numbers, and Montague County is no exception with 37% of the county’s nearly 16,000 registered voters casting ballots during the first week of early voting.
The early voting process will continue through Nov. 1.
Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said Monday there have been 5,929 ballots cast as the judges and clerks keep busy with a steady stream of voters. There are a total of 15,654 registered voters in the county.
Early voting will take place Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., courthouse annex location only.
Voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 1 at the Bowie senior center, Nocona Justin Building and Saint Jo Civic Center.
Read more on this story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Citizens urged to attend medical needs meeting
If you have concerns about emergency medical care and other health care in Bowie, make plans to attend a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the Bowie Community Center.
Citizens are invited to discuss ideas on what can be done to initiate a process for another hospital or emergency room in Bowie. As of Oct. 6, Bowie was once more without emergency medical care as the Faith Community Health System closed its emergency room operating just two weeks shy of its one-year anniversary.
Bowie has been without a local hospital or ER since early 2020 when Central Hospital closed. It had operated only a few years, coming in after Bowie Memorial Hospital closed on Nov. 16, 2015.
There will be a moderator and an agenda for discussion. While the meeting is an opportunity to explore all ideas related to this issue, the creation of a taxing hospital district will be discussed and is considered the only way to sustain and subsidize either a hospital or ER.
NEWS
County agents update court on their programs
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County Commissioners received an update on the AgriLife Extension program, along with the final 2024 tax roll and final paperwork to purchase four ExpressVote universal voting system units.
Melanie Stott and Justin Hansard, both Montague County AgriLife Extension agents, met with the court Monday to review their major programs of the year. Hansard said their primary programs focused not only on youth, but also senior citizens and landowners.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS12 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint