NEWS

Crews tackle an eight-inch water line break

Published

10 mins ago

on

City water crews had a wet mess as they tried to repair an eight-inch water line break on Tarrant Street near the Bowie Police parking lot on Lindsey. (Photos by Barbara Green)

Top photo) Fire hydrants east and west of the line break on Tarrant were opened to help alleviate pressure as the repairs were made on the line.

NEWS

Nelson Street reopens after a lengthy repair project

Published

2 days ago

on

11/14/2024

By

After a year of renovations Nelson Street at Mill was reopened today to traffic. Nearly $3 million in repairs were made to this area to repair major drainage issues. A Bowie police vehicle came along and was the first vehicle to roll through after city staff and council members removed the barricades. (Photo by Barbara Green)

NEWS

Amon Carter reopens

Published

2 days ago

on

11/14/2024

By

Lake Amon G. Carter has now (Thursday, Nov. 14) re-opened for boating. Selma Parkremains closed due to electric problems caused by high water. Water levels remain above normal and boaters should be cautious of possible debris.

The lake was closed on Nov. 8 after heavy rainfall and a rising lake level. It is considered full at 920 mean sea level and through the weekend it was topped more than 922 msl.

NEWS

BHS students, staff celebrate Veterans Day

Published

3 days ago

on

11/13/2024

By

Bowie High School staff and students welcomed veterans for their annual tribute and breakfast on Veterans Day. Members of the FFA, Kyle Keeler and Rylan Cole folded the American flag as each fold was explained during the ceremony.

This group of veterans were each introduced and received arose from the students. (Photos by Jordan Neal)
Culinary students cooked up a special breakfast for the veterans and their families who attended the program Monday. See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.
