Crews tackle an eight-inch water line break

Lake Amon G. Carter has now (Thursday, Nov. 14) re-opened for boating. Selma Parkremains closed due to electric problems caused by high water. Water levels remain above normal and boaters should be cautious of possible debris.

The lake was closed on Nov. 8 after heavy rainfall and a rising lake level. It is considered full at 920 mean sea level and through the weekend it was topped more than 922 msl.