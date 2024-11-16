NEWS
Crews tackle an eight-inch water line break
Top photo) Fire hydrants east and west of the line break on Tarrant were opened to help alleviate pressure as the repairs were made on the line.
NEWS
Nelson Street reopens after a lengthy repair project
After a year of renovations Nelson Street at Mill was reopened today to traffic. Nearly $3 million in repairs were made to this area to repair major drainage issues. A Bowie police vehicle came along and was the first vehicle to roll through after city staff and council members removed the barricades. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Amon Carter reopens
Lake Amon G. Carter has now (Thursday, Nov. 14) re-opened for boating. Selma Parkremains closed due to electric problems caused by high water. Water levels remain above normal and boaters should be cautious of possible debris.
The lake was closed on Nov. 8 after heavy rainfall and a rising lake level. It is considered full at 920 mean sea level and through the weekend it was topped more than 922 msl.
NEWS
BHS students, staff celebrate Veterans Day
Bowie High School staff and students welcomed veterans for their annual tribute and breakfast on Veterans Day. Members of the FFA, Kyle Keeler and Rylan Cole folded the American flag as each fold was explained during the ceremony.
