Nelson Street reopens after a lengthy repair project

Newly elected members of the Saint Jo City Council will take the oath of office when they meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 in city hall.

While the city did not conduct an election due to none of races being contested, new officers will include Mayor Kelly Williamson and returning Aldermen Colton Thomas and Melissa McPherson. A new mayor pro tem also will be elected and the mayor, mayor pro tem and one council member will be added to city financial accounts.

The majority of Wednesday’s meeting is reorganization with member changes to the economic development boards and other officers.

New appointments to the Saint Jo Economic Development Board 4A are: Amber Smith, president; Melissa McPherson, vice president; Kelly Bob Bayer, treasurer; and Jennifer Vogel, secretary. Smith and Bayer will be added to the board’s bank account signatures, while Carla Hennessey and Lucas Thompson will be removed.

Hennessey resigned from the boardin July and Thompson is no longer on the council. Debbie Dennis, city secretary, said these changes were made at the directive of the bank to have specific updated names for those who can sign documents.

Colton Shelton will be removed from the 4B board bank account.

Other topics

Beau Mauldin will make a request to place a tiny home on property located at 101 Katy Lake Road.

The council will discuss removing James Tidwell with Wolfe, Tidwell & McCoy as the city attorney and approve Zac Renfro of Reeves, Renfro Law Group as the new city attorney.