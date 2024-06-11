SCHOOL NEWS
DEA staff visits BHS during Red Ribbon Week
Special agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency spoke to Bowie High School students during Red Ribbon Week activities last week. The DEA’s In The Air helicopter and four agent/pilots brought the aircraft for students to see up close. They also talked about their careers, as did members of the City of Bowie Fire and Police Departments. BHS Principal Joanne Keeler had her photo taken with the crew. (courtesy photo)
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie band competes, doesn’t advance; Nocona competes Saturday
Bowie High School’s Mighty Marching Maroon competed at regional marching contest last week, but unfortunately it did not advance.
Director German Torres said the students did very well and they were proud of their work this season. The band had advanced out of area from the weekend before.
“We came in 16th place (3A region) and the students were a little disappointed, but that is to be expected. We are now setting our sights on our Veteran’s Day program alongside the Christmas program,” said the director.
Nocona High School’s band will compete at area contest in Mineral Wells High School at 3 p.m. on Nov. 2.
The Pride of the Tribe is directed by Randy Brooks. Marching contests are open to the public to attend for an admission price of $5.
NEWS
Bowie school board has furry visitor
Bowie Independent School District Trustees were happy to meet a new canine friend at Monday’s school board meeting.
Bowie Elementary School principal Kathy Green brought her dog, Cooper, who volunteers his services two to three times a week at the school as a therapy dog to uplift spirits of both students and staff alike.
Cooper is a three-year-old Shih Tzu/Schnauzer mix who began training as an emotional support animal. He passed his canine good citizenship test in September and was certified as a therapy dog through the Bright and Beautiful Therapy dog organization.
“He’s working with kids in the morning who have separation anxiety and stuff like that and just helps calm them down a little bit,” Green said. “Some of my frequent fliers that have some self-regulation issues tend to calm down a lot faster if you promise them they get to pet the dog.”
Bowie High School principal Joanne Keeler presented a plan for her school to start an E-Sports Club, or a competitive video game team, with the goal to start competing in January after prepping all of this fall to try and get both interest and equipment up and running.
Kids would practice after school from 4:15-5 p.m. in a variety of games and genres. The competition would be through TexSEF, which is a teacher run Texas Scholastic E-sports organization.
While many in the room were a bit baffled at the prospect of kids playing more video games than they already do, several people pointed out how there are many scholarship opportunities for students in college as well as professional opportunities.
A short list of games potentially offered in the club are: Mario Kart Deluxe, Fortnite, chess, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Street Fighter 6, League of Legends, Splatoon, Rocket League and Overwatch 2.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Ground broken for Nocona HS new gym
The administration of Nocona Independent School District hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 18 for the first of four building projects funded through a $19 million bond approved last November.
Board President Greg Fuller brought the welcome as members of the board and Superintendent Dr. David Waters donned their Nocona orange hard hats for the event. They tossed shovels of dirt at the site of the future location of the new gym.
At its October meeting the school board issued orders to proceed with the construction of the new competition gymnasium. The groundbreaking was at the corner of East Cottonwood and Grayson Streets.
They were strong bids as Architect C.W. Farris, Harper Perkins Architects said the bid package was within half of a percent of the budget estimate. The total came in under the $300 per square foot figure they had been using in this process.
The gym plans also have been modified somewhat as it started out at 19,000 square feet and moved to almost 22,000 square feet after addressing perceived shortages in the original locker room plans.
A new career and technology education center will be next up for bid with plans projected to be done in November followed by going out for bids.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
