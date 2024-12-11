OBITUARIES
Donna Russell
December 9, 1952 – November 7, 2024
NOCONA – Donna Russell, 71, died at her home in Nocona on Nov. 7, 2024.
There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Nov. 13 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Gazebo in Nocona Cemetery officiated by Pastor Marvin Pepper.
She was born on Dec. 9, 1952 in Nocona at the Major Clinic to Sam Taylor and Billie Roberts Taylor. She grew up in Nocona and worked mostly as a beautician. She married Danny Russell on Oct. 8, 1974 in Montague County.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Danny; her parents and one nephew.
She is survived by her children, Cody Russell, Haslet and Amy Spikes, Wichita Falls; sisters, Becky Taylor, Nocona and Angela Taylor, Henrietta; brother, Sammy Taylor, Decatur and four grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society – Lung Cancer Charity or Leukemia Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
J.C. “Pat” Foreman
September 28, 1947 – November 9, 2024
JACKSBORO – J.C. Foreman, 77, lovingly known as Pat, passed away on Nov. 9, 2024 at his home in Jacksboro.
A visitation was from 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro. A funeral service followed the visitation. Burial took place at Newport Cemetery.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1947 in Bowie to Jesse James Foreman and June Ella (Dumas) Allison. Pat married Phyllis Leek on June 16, 1990, in Pipe Creek, TX and they were both members of the First Baptist Church of Jacksboro. Pat worked in the oil and gas industry and owned Circle P Trucking. He will be greatly missed by those who loved and knew him.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Davidson and brother, Gary Foreman.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Foreman; daughters, Tami Deaton and husband Keith and Tonya Rhyne; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers-in-law, Joe Davidson and Tommy Leek and sister-in-law, Kathy Foreman along with many extended family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Coker Funeral Home of Jacksboro.
Paid publication
Tomas Garcia Gomez
December 1, 1958 – November 4, 2024
PITTSBURG – Tomas Garcia Gomez, 65, passed away into the arms of Jesus at 9:54 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2024 in Tyler, TX.
A private burial will take place at a later date, and a celebration of life will be announced in the future.
Tomas was born on Dec. 1, 1958, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico to Tomas Garcia Sr. and Juanita Gomez.
At the age of 20, Tomas moved to the United States, where he soon met and married the love of his life, Norma Bone, on Feb. 7, 1981. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Rosie, in June of the same year. Over the next five years, they expanded their family with two more daughters, Christina in February 1984, and Nickcole in August 1986. They enjoyed 37 years of marriage before Norma’s passing in 2018.
Tomas was known for his unwavering work ethic and his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a man of many talents, with expertise in construction, mechanics, ranch management, welding and beyond. There was not a job he couldn’t do. If there was something he didn’t know, he’d humourously say, “Ask the Google.” Tomas was also known for his warm and outgoing personality – he never met a stranger and was a loyal friend to many throughout his life.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lynn Gomez; father, Tomas Garcia Sr.; stepmother, Maria Guadalupe Zambrano-Larios and sister, Gricelda Lucinda Garcia.
Tomas is survived by his daughters, Rosie Cole and husband Randy, Christina McGaugh and Nickcole Gomez; grandchildren, Raquel and Rylan Cole, Kaidon and Avery McGaugh, and Jaxon White; four sisters, Genoveva Garcia, Maria De Los Angeles Yanez, Yolanda Ibarra and Estela Gonzalez; brother, Rafael Garcia; 19 nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and many close friends.
Tomas’s family takes comfort in the knowledge that he is at peace, reunited with his beloved wife, Norma, and surrounded by the love of his Savior. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Paid publication
Barbara Jean (Holcomb) Miller
May 9, 1944 – November 3, 2024
ATHENS – Barbara Jean (Holcomb) Miller, 80, passed away on Nov. 3, 2024 while surrounded by loved ones at her home in Athens, TX.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
Barbara was born in Dallas on May 9, 1944. She grew up in Seagoville where she met and married her high school sweetheart Jerry. They later moved to Bowie to raise their children where she made countless loyal friends serving her church, playing golf and working for Bowie Independent School District.
After retirement, she and Jerry moved to Athens to enjoy country living and the busy life that came with it. She enjoyed spending her days outside, riding her lawn mower, driving her tractor and raising the Texas longhorns that she and Jerry loved. She and her sister Pat hosted a “Camp Grammy” week every summer in Athens where they spoiled their grandchildren with every adventure imaginable. Their motto was “whatever happens in Athens, stays in Athens.” She was the best Grammy.
She was a devout Christian who throughout her life maintained a strong and unwavering faith in God. As the family matriarch, she was a proud, caring and devoted mother who guided her family with love, understanding and grace. She also cherished her fur family: her dog Maggie who was her constant companion, sweet kitty Carl and Baby, the most doted on horse in Texas.
Her resilience was as remarkable as her humility. She possessed a particular grit reserved for those well-versed in love and loss, and chose to embrace every precious moment spent earth-side with gratitude. She will be remembered as a sweet, kind soul who had boundless optimism and energy. She will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, sweet Mom.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Jerry Dan Miller; parents, James Theodore Holcomb and Euna Viola (Ward) Holcomb and her brother, Danny Duncan.
She is survived by her three children, Terry Miller Raley, Toni Miller Sutton and Scott Allen Miller; son-in-law, Randy Sutton; sister, Pat Gray; brothers-in-law, Larry Miller, Steve Miller and Alvin Gray; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Arrangements entrusted to the Carroll-Lehr funeral home in Athens.
Paid publication
