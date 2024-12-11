Donna Russell

May 9, 1944 – November 3, 2024

ATHENS – Barbara Jean (Holcomb) Miller, 80, passed away on Nov. 3, 2024 while surrounded by loved ones at her home in Athens, TX.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

Barbara was born in Dallas on May 9, 1944. She grew up in Seagoville where she met and married her high school sweetheart Jerry. They later moved to Bowie to raise their children where she made countless loyal friends serving her church, playing golf and working for Bowie Independent School District.

After retirement, she and Jerry moved to Athens to enjoy country living and the busy life that came with it. She enjoyed spending her days outside, riding her lawn mower, driving her tractor and raising the Texas longhorns that she and Jerry loved. She and her sister Pat hosted a “Camp Grammy” week every summer in Athens where they spoiled their grandchildren with every adventure imaginable. Their motto was “whatever happens in Athens, stays in Athens.” She was the best Grammy.

She was a devout Christian who throughout her life maintained a strong and unwavering faith in God. As the family matriarch, she was a proud, caring and devoted mother who guided her family with love, understanding and grace. She also cherished her fur family: her dog Maggie who was her constant companion, sweet kitty Carl and Baby, the most doted on horse in Texas.

Her resilience was as remarkable as her humility. She possessed a particular grit reserved for those well-versed in love and loss, and chose to embrace every precious moment spent earth-side with gratitude. She will be remembered as a sweet, kind soul who had boundless optimism and energy. She will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, sweet Mom.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Jerry Dan Miller; parents, James Theodore Holcomb and Euna Viola (Ward) Holcomb and her brother, Danny Duncan.

She is survived by her three children, Terry Miller Raley, Toni Miller Sutton and Scott Allen Miller; son-in-law, Randy Sutton; sister, Pat Gray; brothers-in-law, Larry Miller, Steve Miller and Alvin Gray; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

Arrangements entrusted to the Carroll-Lehr funeral home in Athens.

