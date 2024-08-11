OBITUARIES
Tomas Garcia Gomez
December 1, 1958 – November 4, 2024
PITTSBURG – Tomas Garcia Gomez, 65, passed away into the arms of Jesus at 9:54 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2024 in Tyler, TX.
A private burial will take place at a later date, and a celebration of life will be announced in the future.
Tomas was born on Dec. 1, 1958, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico to Tomas Garcia Sr. and Juanita Gomez.
At the age of 20, Tomas moved to the United States, where he soon met and married the love of his life, Norma Bone, on Feb. 7, 1981. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Rosie, in June of the same year. Over the next five years, they expanded their family with two more daughters, Christina in February 1984, and Nickcole in August 1986. They enjoyed 37 years of marriage before Norma’s passing in 2018.
Tomas was known for his unwavering work ethic and his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a man of many talents, with expertise in construction, mechanics, ranch management, welding and beyond. There was not a job he couldn’t do. If there was something he didn’t know, he’d humourously say, “Ask the Google.” Tomas was also known for his warm and outgoing personality – he never met a stranger and was a loyal friend to many throughout his life.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lynn Gomez; father, Tomas Garcia Sr.; stepmother, Maria Guadalupe Zambrano-Larios and sister, Gricelda Lucinda Garcia.
Tomas is survived by his daughters, Rosie Cole and husband Randy, Christina McGaugh and Nickcole Gomez; grandchildren, Raquel and Rylan Cole, Kaidon and Avery McGaugh, and Jaxon White; four sisters, Genoveva Garcia, Maria De Los Angeles Yanez, Yolanda Ibarra and Estela Gonzalez; brother, Rafael Garcia; 19 nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and many close friends.
Tomas’s family takes comfort in the knowledge that he is at peace, reunited with his beloved wife, Norma, and surrounded by the love of his Savior. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Barbara Jean (Holcomb) Miller
May 9, 1944 – November 3, 2024
ATHENS – Barbara Jean (Holcomb) Miller, 80, passed away on Nov. 3, 2024 while surrounded by loved ones at her home in Athens, TX.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
Barbara was born in Dallas on May 9, 1944. She grew up in Seagoville where she met and married her high school sweetheart Jerry. They later moved to Bowie to raise their children where she made countless loyal friends serving her church, playing golf and working for Bowie Independent School District.
After retirement, she and Jerry moved to Athens to enjoy country living and the busy life that came with it. She enjoyed spending her days outside, riding her lawn mower, driving her tractor and raising the Texas longhorns that she and Jerry loved. She and her sister Pat hosted a “Camp Grammy” week every summer in Athens where they spoiled their grandchildren with every adventure imaginable. Their motto was “whatever happens in Athens, stays in Athens.” She was the best Grammy.
She was a devout Christian who throughout her life maintained a strong and unwavering faith in God. As the family matriarch, she was a proud, caring and devoted mother who guided her family with love, understanding and grace. She also cherished her fur family: her dog Maggie who was her constant companion, sweet kitty Carl and Baby, the most doted on horse in Texas.
Her resilience was as remarkable as her humility. She possessed a particular grit reserved for those well-versed in love and loss, and chose to embrace every precious moment spent earth-side with gratitude. She will be remembered as a sweet, kind soul who had boundless optimism and energy. She will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, sweet Mom.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Jerry Dan Miller; parents, James Theodore Holcomb and Euna Viola (Ward) Holcomb and her brother, Danny Duncan.
She is survived by her three children, Terry Miller Raley, Toni Miller Sutton and Scott Allen Miller; son-in-law, Randy Sutton; sister, Pat Gray; brothers-in-law, Larry Miller, Steve Miller and Alvin Gray; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Arrangements entrusted to the Carroll-Lehr funeral home in Athens.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Judy Gale Neal Sisk
May 8, 1942 – November 4, 2024
ALVORD – Judy Gale Neal Sisk, 82, went to be with our Lord Nov. 4, 2024.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. A family viewing will occur at noon, prior to the service. Barry Garrett will officiate.
Judy was born on May 8, 1942 in Birdville to Clarence Albert and Rosa Lee Neal. Judy graduated in 1960 from Bowie High School. She was united in marriage Aug. 15, 1960 to Milton Edgar Sisk of Alvord, and they shared 48 years together in a loving marriage. From their union, they had three children, Keith Dwayne (deceased), Tori Shannon and Misti Michelle.
Judy was a member of the Church of Christ. Judy loved to travel with her family and enjoyed creating precious memories together. She was a very devoted mother and encouraged her children to explore many diverse activities. She was an avid sports fan, supporting all local sports teams and spent much time cheering them on. Judy was a homebody that enjoyed being surrounded by fresh flowers and music.
After losing three sisters to breast cancer, Judy was diagnosed with the disease. She was a tenacious survivor and lived 38 years after her diagnosis. Her strength and determination were encouraging to her family as they also endured similar health challenges. Her faith never wavered even though she experienced many trials throughout her life. The greatest gifts of her life were her grandchildren, Jaxon (deceased), Zack and Marlee. They brought her great joy, many laughs and precious memories.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Albert and Rosa Lee Neal; husband, Milton Edgar Sisk; son, Keith Dwayne Sisk; grandson, Charles Jaxon Tibbels and sisters, Eva Glynn Woods, Patsy Lynn Dilbeck and Barbara Grace Winn.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Tori Sisk, Fort Worth and Misti Tibbels and husband Charlie Tibbels, Decatur; two grandchildren, Zack and Marlee Tibbels, Decatur; many nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Hawkins Funeral Home of Decatur.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Kenneth Winn
December 8, 1939 – October 29, 2024
BOWIE – Kenneth Winn, 84, passed away Oct. 29, 2024.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service took place at 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the White Family Funeral Home. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery.
Kenneth was born Dec. 8, 1939 in Bowie to Brooks and Vera Winn. Kenneth graduated from Bowie High School in 1958. Kenneth was known as “Peanut” throughout his life — a nickname he was given in school because of his size. Kenneth played basketball in high school and in college. Although only 5’7” he was fast and fierce dribbling up and down the court and shooting the ball.
Kenneth received a scholarship to play basketball at Delmar College in Corpus Christi. While attending college he married Barbara Neal. He then transferred to the University of Texas at Arlington to finish his degree. He received a degree in accounting and began working at Menasco Manufacturing in Euless where he was controller and vice president of finance. This job gave him the opportunity to travel the world. He worked there for 27 years and ultimately retired from there.
After the passing of his wife Barbara, he met Mary Lou and they were married in April 1977, and raised their kids in Bowie. Once retired from Menasco, Kenneth owned Boyd’s Auto Parts for 10 years, and several other businesses. He also was a cattle rancher for many years. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching sports and traveling to Colorado where he and Mary Lou had a vacation home.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Brooks and Vera Winn; wives, Barbara Winn and Mary Lou Winn; brothers, Bobbie Winn and Carroll Winn and great-grandchild, Eli Sorensen.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Cindy McKinley, Tod Ramirez and wife Tracie, Jeff Winn and wife Mary Lynn, Kim Ramirez, Kris Winn and Tiffany Reese and husband Brad; grandchildren, Lee McKinley, Constance Sorensen, Ryan Ramirez, Jacob Anderson, Alyssa Cole, Lucas Winn, Keni Reese and Roxi Reese; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
