Forestburg couple gets prison time for Jan. 6 riot actions

A Forestburg area couple was sentenced to federal prison last week for their actions in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Mark and Jalise Middleton were found guilty of multiple felony charges back in February, with sentencing postponed throughout the year until Oct. 22. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss presided.

Mark Middleton, 55, received 30 months in a Texas federal prison for the first three counts and a total of 18 months on the remaining four counts, all to run concurrent. Jalise Middleton, 54, was sentenced to 20 months on the first three counts and a total of 18 months on the remaining counts, to run concurrent. They both also have a $2,000 fine. They also have filed letters of appeal.

A federal jury convicted the pair on two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, all felony offenses. They also were convicted of misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds.

The Middletons were arrested on April 21, 2021 in Forestburg. Their trial began on Feb. 9 with the verdict returned on Feb. 13.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

Jalise Middleton