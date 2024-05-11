It’s election day, where to vote

Montague County voters had a tremendous early voting turnout at 55% or 8,712 as an unofficial total.

There are 15,654 registered voters in the county.

Follow elections results on the Montague County webpage https://www.co.montague.tx.us/page/montague.elections and at bowienewsonline, as they become available.

Watch for complete results from all the local school board and city races, and the county’s part in the national and state races in the weekend Bowie News.