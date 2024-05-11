NEWS
It’s election day, where to vote
Election day voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: Montague County Annex Community Room, 11339 State Hwy. 59N, Montague; Bowie Senior Citizen Center, 501 Pelham St; Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut St.; Nocona H.J. Justin Building, 102 Clay St.: Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, 1522 E. U.S. Hwy. 82; Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E Boggess St.; Forestburg Community Center, 16617 FM 455; Sunset City Hall, 119 FM 1749; Ringgold Fire Hall, 17832 N. U.S. Hwy. 81 and Valley View Baptist Church, 6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort.
To see a sample ballot visit the county website at co.montague.tx.us, click the elections tab. Remember Montague County has county-wide voting where voters can cast their ballots at any of the precinct locations.
NEWS
Early voting for Montague County hits 55%
Montague County voters had a tremendous early voting turnout at 55% or 8,712 as an unofficial total.
There are 15,654 registered voters in the county.
Follow elections results on the Montague County webpage https://www.co.montague.tx.us/page/montague.elections and at bowienewsonline, as they become available.
Watch for complete results from all the local school board and city races, and the county’s part in the national and state races in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
NWS flash flood warning issued for Montague County
|Event:
|Flash Flood Warning
|Effective:
|05:14 PM CST on 11/03/2024
|Expires:
|08:15 PM CST on 11/03/2024
|Alert:
|FFWFWD The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for… Western Cooke County in north central Texas… Southeastern Montague County in north central Texas… * Until 815 PM CST. * At 514 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Gainesville, Muenster, St. Jo, Lindsay, Lake Muenster, Hubert H Moss Lake, Prairie Point, Leo, Myra, Hood, Rosston, Marysville, Bulcher, Forestburg, Era, Capps Corner, Mallard and Sivells Bend.
|Instructions:
|Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
|Target Area:
|Cooke, TX; Montague, TX
NEWS
3 treated for injuries in Hwy. 59 crash
Three people were transported to the hospital and one treated at the scene after this accident on Tuesday evening on State Highway 59 North.
The Department of Public Safety reported the crash occurred at Hwy. 59 near mile marker 22 at 4:49 p.m.
A 2003 Ford SUV driven by a 16-year-old minor from Dallas was traveling north on Hwy. 59 and a 2019 Ford F250 towing a trailer driven by Filadelfo Monzo, 60, Blue Mount, was traveling south.
The report states while traveling up a hillcrest, the SUV failed to drive in a single lane and drove onto the southbound shoulder. The driver overcorrected back to the northbound shoulder and again into the southbound lane of travel. The SUV struck the truck head on. The accident investigation is ongoing.
The driver of the SUV, plus the passengers that included a nine-year-old and 14-year-old, both from Dallas, were all transported to Nocona General Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The minors names were not released by the DPS. A passenger in the truck was treated on scene, but not transported. The driver was not injured.
