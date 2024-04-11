NEWS
NWS flash flood warning issued for Montague County
|Event:
|Flash Flood Warning
|Effective:
|05:14 PM CST on 11/03/2024
|Expires:
|08:15 PM CST on 11/03/2024
|Alert:
|FFWFWD The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for… Western Cooke County in north central Texas… Southeastern Montague County in north central Texas… * Until 815 PM CST. * At 514 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Gainesville, Muenster, St. Jo, Lindsay, Lake Muenster, Hubert H Moss Lake, Prairie Point, Leo, Myra, Hood, Rosston, Marysville, Bulcher, Forestburg, Era, Capps Corner, Mallard and Sivells Bend.
|Instructions:
|Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
|Target Area:
|Cooke, TX; Montague, TX
NEWS
3 treated for injuries in Hwy. 59 crash
Three people were transported to the hospital and one treated at the scene after this accident on Tuesday evening on State Highway 59 North.
The Department of Public Safety reported the crash occurred at Hwy. 59 near mile marker 22 at 4:49 p.m.
A 2003 Ford SUV driven by a 16-year-old minor from Dallas was traveling north on Hwy. 59 and a 2019 Ford F250 towing a trailer driven by Filadelfo Monzo, 60, Blue Mount, was traveling south.
The report states while traveling up a hillcrest, the SUV failed to drive in a single lane and drove onto the southbound shoulder. The driver overcorrected back to the northbound shoulder and again into the southbound lane of travel. The SUV struck the truck head on. The accident investigation is ongoing.
The driver of the SUV, plus the passengers that included a nine-year-old and 14-year-old, both from Dallas, were all transported to Nocona General Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The minors names were not released by the DPS. A passenger in the truck was treated on scene, but not transported. The driver was not injured.
NEWS
Record breaking early voting for Montague County surpassing 50%
As the final day of early voting came to an end Friday Montague County voters had a record-breaking turnout topping 51% of registered voters through Thursday.
Nov. 5 is expected to be one of the biggest elections in years, so many may be avoiding election day crowds. Voters should be prepared for longer lines on the busy election day.
Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said as of Friday morning everything has run pretty smoothly with 8,072 voters casting early ballots through Thursday. There are 15,654 registered voters in the county.
Early voting ended on Friday and Wall said she was expecting it could hit 80% total turnout. When asked if she had any reminders for voters on election day, Wall said do not wear political shirts, hats or other items that support a candidate or issue.
“Anything like that is considered electioneering and it is illegal by law within 100 feet of the polling location. The clerks asked one man to go turn his T-shirt inside out and he refused and got mad. This is just a friendly reminder we are just following the rules,” said Wall.
Election day voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: Montague County Annex Community Room, 11339 State Hwy. 59N, Montague; Bowie Senior Citizen Center, 501 Pelham St; Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut St.; Nocona H.J. Justin Building, 102 Clay St.: Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, 1522 E. U.S. Hwy. 82; Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E Boggess St.; Forestburg Community Center, 16617 FM 455; Sunset City Hall, 119 FM 1749; Ringgold Fire Hall, 17832 N. U.S. Hwy. 81 and Valley View Baptist Church, 6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort.
To see a sample ballot visit the county website at co.montague.tx.us, click the elections tab. Remember Montague County has county-wide voting where voters can cast their ballots at any of the precinct locations.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
DA’s investigator confirms murder charge being reviewed
The 97th District Attorney’s investigator is working closely with the Nocona Police Department looking into a possible murder charge for a Richie Romine who entered the Nocona Senior Citizens Center earlier this month threatening robbery for the folks there to play bingo.
That murder charge could be made in the death of Carla Kay Hodges Carter, 64, Nocona, who experienced what police believe was a cardiac event. Carter died Oct. 16 at United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls.
The robbery occurred at the monthly bingo game at The Carpenter Shop, 400 Boston in Nocona where about 24 people gathered to enjoy a fun evening. About 8:30 on Oct. 8, Romine, 35, reportedly entered the center and told the group to hand over their money or he was going to kill them.
Investigator Wes Wallace confirmed the district attorney’s staff is working with local police on this case which has an abundance of information to review as there were statements obtained from 23 people, along with forensic evidence. A specific cause of death for Carter also is being examined.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Top photo – Bingo players wait as police investigated the aggravated robbery at the Nocona Senior Center on Oct. 8.
