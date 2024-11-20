NEWS
Montague County Grand Jury issues November indicted cases
The following indictments were filed with the 97th District Clerk following the November session of the Montague County Grand Jury.
There were a total of 13 indictments with one sealed awaiting the arrest of a suspect.
A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Read the full list of indictments in your mid-week Bowie News.
New transformer arrives at Bowie substation
Holiday shopping guide can help you plan
Ready, set, shop! Inside your mid-week Bowie News find the annual holiday shopping guide to help you plan all your Black Friday and other shopping opportunities.
Early deadline for Nov. 30 Bowie News
The Bowie News will have an early deadline for its Nov. 30 edition due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
All news and advertising must be turned in by 5 p.m. Nov. 26 to insure inclusion. The Bowie News office will be closed Nov. 28-29.
The Bowie News staff wishes everyone a wonderful holiday with friends and family.
