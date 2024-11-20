Connect with us

NEWS

New transformer arrives at Bowie substation

Published

1 hour ago

on

The new transformer was placed on its pad when it arrived at the City of Bowie electrical substation last Friday. Installation of this 20 Mva transformer, which is larger than the two 1992 original 12.5 units, will begin this week and come on line early in the new year. (Courtesy photos)
NEWS

Montague County Grand Jury issues November indicted cases

Published

1 hour ago

on

11/20/2024

By

The following indictments were filed with the 97th District Clerk following the November session of the Montague County Grand Jury.
There were a total of 13 indictments with one sealed awaiting the arrest of a suspect.
A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Read the full list of indictments in your mid-week Bowie News.

NEWS

Holiday shopping guide can help you plan

Published

2 hours ago

on

11/20/2024

By

Ready, set, shop! Inside your mid-week Bowie News find the annual holiday shopping guide to help you plan all your Black Friday and other shopping opportunities.

NEWS

Early deadline for Nov. 30 Bowie News

Published

3 hours ago

on

11/20/2024

By

The Bowie News will have an early deadline for its Nov. 30 edition due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
All news and advertising must be turned in by 5 p.m. Nov. 26 to insure inclusion. The Bowie News office will be closed Nov. 28-29.
The Bowie News staff wishes everyone a wonderful holiday with friends and family.

