COUNTY LIFE
Prairie Valley ISD launches Hall of Fame
The administration of Prairie Valley Independent School District is proud to announce the beginning of what is hoped to be a long tradition of honor and recognition of those who have left an impact and legacy within the halls of the school.
The Prairie Valley Hall of Fame will begin taking nominations immediately and will induct five inaugural members during the Homecoming basketball game on Dec. 20.
Tim West, superintendent states they are decided to begin a new tradition of honoring those who have made their school proud.
“We feel that filling our hallways with pictures and plaques of those who have represented our district will instill a sense of pride among our current and future students and faculty,” explained West.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
‘Candy Cane Christmas’ festival parade theme
It’s time to start planning your entry for the 2024 Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade on Dec. 7 in downtown Bowie.
Theme for the festival this year is “Candy Cane Christmas” opening up a vast range of ideas for your lighted parade entry from float to classic car.
Entry deadline is Nov. 16. Find your entry form on the city website under Bowie Community Development, Christmas festival. Fill in your entry from and return to the office at 101 E. Pecan.
There is a $250 cash prize for the overall sweepstakes winner with a $100 price for first place and $50 for second in each of the following categories: Community/non-profit, business, equestrian and decorated vehicles. There is a special award for best theme decorated First Responder.
All entries must include Christmas lights of some form. No live Santas are permitted. The parade is at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7. Parade line-up begins at 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 with judging at 5:15 p.m.
No items may be thrown or handed to the crowd including candy due to safety and liability concerns. Those with questions may call the BCDB office at 940-872-6246.
The parade is the highlight of the annual festival which marks its 33rd year. Bowie was one of the first communities in North Texas to present a lighted Christmas parade and Fantasy of Lights has grown each year.
The festival features a Sip & Stroll event on Dec. 6 as a prelude while Saturday has Pancakes with Santa and a downtown tree lighting prior to the downtown parade.
COUNTY LIFE
Firefighter clowns entertain local school kids
The Denton County Fire Department’s Clowns on Fire brought their “Moana” themed safety program to Bowie, Forestburg and Montague on Monday. The team used the popular film characters to discuss water safety, tool and toys and smoke alarms. They performed at 35 schools before about 10,000 kids. The team include Bowie’s Levi Davis. (News photos by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Veteran’s Day activities planned
There will be a Veteran’s Day fundraiser honoring all who served from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at 100 Baylor.
Celebrate this special day with a block walk 1/2K for a $20 entry. Participants will receive refreshments at the halfway point. Participation prices for walking.
Kids are invited to dress patriotically and enjoy a bounce house, games and face painting. Soda and kid-friend drinks will be available.
Additional information on vendor space can be seen at the The V’s Facebook page.
