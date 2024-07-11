Clowns on Fire go ‘Moana’ style for program (brief video)

The administration of Prairie Valley Independent School District is proud to announce the beginning of what is hoped to be a long tradition of honor and recognition of those who have left an impact and legacy within the halls of the school.

The Prairie Valley Hall of Fame will begin taking nominations immediately and will induct five inaugural members during the Homecoming basketball game on Dec. 20.

Tim West, superintendent states they are decided to begin a new tradition of honoring those who have made their school proud.

“We feel that filling our hallways with pictures and plaques of those who have represented our district will instill a sense of pride among our current and future students and faculty,” explained West.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.