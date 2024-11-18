Saint Jo Football Interview

Jackrabbits

A day after football season ended and the Bowie boy’s basketball team played its first game of the season and is working towards a new goal this season.

The Jackrabbits lost that first game against Sanger on Nov. 9, 70-36 before bouncing back a few days later after some practice to beat Bridgeport on Nov. 12, 56-51.

Bowie comes into this season after falling just short of making the playoffs last season.

The team graduated two of its three double-digit scorers along with an experienced post player from its starting rotation last season.

Rayder Mann is the team’s most proven scorer from last season, but other players will be counted on to step up according to Coach Ryan Dykes, who enters his second season at Bowie.

“Rayder Mann and Bradly Horton will need to be the floor generals for us to be successful,” Dykes said. “Boston Farris will be counted on to be a productive player and Gaige Goodman will need to be a factor in the paint on both the offensive and defensive end.”

In the first game against Sanger, Mann led the team with 13 points while Goodman was second with eight points.

The offense was much better overall against Bridgeport. Horton had 15 points, Mann had 14 points and Farris had nine points as Bowie scored in double-digits in every quarter of the game.

Lady Rabbits

In the second week of the season the Bowie Lady Rabbits had up and down performances.

The Lady Rabbits lost at Bridgeport on Nov. 9, 68-30 but bounced back to win at home on Nov. 12 against Boyd 55-42.

Against Bridgeport, Bowie gave up too many three-pointers on defense as the Sissies made 12 in the game.

It was too much for the Lady Rabbits to keep up with.

Parker Riddle led the team with 14 points while Payton Holt was second with five points.

The offense was more successful overall and balanced against Boyd, pulling away in the second half. Hanna Bell led the team with 13 points while Holt was second with eight points and Lanie Moore had seven points.

