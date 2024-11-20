Panthers win bi-district game 92-67

The Saint Jo Panthers upset undefeated Avalon on Friday night in Keene to win their first playoff game since 2021.

The Panthers won 92-67, breaking their program’s scoring record in the process in a game that had 21 combined touchdowns between the two teams.

Saint Jo was coming into the game as the slight underdog, having drawn the tough game after losing its only regular season game the previous week against Union Hill to finish second in district for the third straight season.

Before that, the Panthers had some tough games in the pre-district, winning three games by one-score but only getting better as the season wore on and the team got more used to new Coach CJ Hantz’s offensive system.

Avalon on the other hand had beaten almost all comers easily, outscoring opponent 588 to 178, with only one close game in the mix when it beat Bynum by one score back in the third week of the season. The team was ranked ninth in the state according to Texas Football.

The Eagles showed right away what made them so dangerous as they drove down and field quickly running the back with Josh Novak, who scored on a short run a minute into the game. Avalon led 8-0.

Saint Jo seemed like it was going to struggle responding as its first drive faced a fourth down at midfield. Then Devin Stewart found Wade Lucas open behind the defense for a 48-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 8-8 and the game was on.

The Eagles answered quickly with Novak scoring on a 25-yard run. The Panthers then hit on Wyatt Lucas scoring on a 28-yard run. Avalon saw Novack score untouched on a 38-yard run. Then Saint Jo had Lee Yeley scoop up an attempted onside kick and return it 45-yards up the sideline for a touchdown.

All four of those touchdowns happened with only 42 seconds coming off the game clock as the score was tied at 24-24 with 4:03 still left to play in the first quarter.

Finally, one of the defenses got a stop and it was Saint Jo that came through, turning Avalon over on downs as it seemed to get better filling the Eagles sweeping runs to the outside better.

This was the opening the Panthers needed and they took advantage. To open the second quarter they took their first lead when Stewart found Yeley open for a 27-yard touchdown pass. Saint Jo led 32-24.

Avalon was still dangerous as one mistake on the Panthers’ defense could still be catastrophic. The Eagles answered quickly as Novak ran for a 53-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Thankfully, Avalon’s defense had no hope stopping Saint Jo’s that was clicking on all cylinders now. On the Panthers first play of the next drive, Yeley ran for a 60-yard touchdown to give them back the lead 38-32.

The Eagles then drove down the field, helped by a big run that set up a short touchdown run from Novak. The missed extra point tied the score again.

Saint Jo’s offense stumbled a bit in its next drive, facing a fourth down it needed to convert at one point. The Panthers did and Wyatt Lucas would later score on a nine-yard run to put Saint Jo back in front 44-38.

The Panthers defense then came up big again, getting a stop by turning the Eagles over on downs. With 1:13 left, Saint Jo had to move the ball quickly to try and go two-scores up before halftime. With the Panthers receiving the ball to start the second half, it was a big opportunity to break the game open.

Saint Jo’s offense came through as Yeley scored on a 38-yard run to put the Panthers up 52-38 with only 38 seconds left before halftime.

Unfortunately, Avalon was able to get one score back as it quickly moved the ball to Saint Jo’s red zone before scoring on a 10-yard pass play due to a misread in the Panthers defensive secondary.

The Eagles scored with only four seconds left to cut the lead to 52-46 heading into halftime. While Saint Jo had played well, it also knew it had missed an opportunity to get some breathing room.

The Panthers opened the second half on a high note when Stewart recovered the onside kick and returned it 45-yards for a touchdown and improve their lead to 60-46.

Avalon answered on a drive into Saint Jo’s red zone where Novak scored on a short run to cut the lead to 60-54.

The Panthers offense looked like it might stumble facing a fourth and medium. Stewart passed the ball running to his left and it was tipped by a rusher.

Fortunately, it was tipped to his teammate Jayden Curry, who fought his way for a first down inside the Eagles red zone. Shortly after, Yeley scored on a short run to put Saint Jo back up by two scores 66-54 and the Panthers knew it had caught a break.

Saint Jo’s defense then was able to hold out on Avalon’s next offensive drive, forcing a turnover on downs at the Panthers 15 yard line. Saint Jo now had a chance to finally go up three scores and would feel a bit more comfortable.

Unfortunately, what followed was the Panther offense one big goof of the night. The first offensive play saw Saint Jo fumble the ball away trying to fight for more yards on a run.

It looked like the Panther defense might be able to bail out the turnover as they had the Eagles in a fourth and goal situation from the nine-yard line. Unfortunately, Avalon came through as Novak scored on a run to start the fourth quarter, cutting Saint Jo’s lead to 66-61.

Just when it seemed like the Panthers momentum was running at their lowest after two straight disappointments, the team got a pick me up on special teams.

Yeley recovered an onside kick and for the third time in the game and his second of the night, he returned it 45-yards for a touchdown.

Saint Jo’s lead was back to two scores 74-61.

Still, Avalon would not go away. The Panthers made the Eagles work a bit, taking two minutes off the game clock which was crucial since Avalon needed to make up multiple scores. In the end, the Eagles scored on a nine-yard run from Novak to again make it a one-score game.

It did not take Saint Jo long to answer. Quickly, Stewart found Logan Hoover wide open for a 50-yard touchdown pass as the Panthers offense had put the turnover behind them. Saint Jo’s lead was 80-67.

Then the Panther defense was making Avalon work to move down the field again, burning crucial minutes from the game clock.

This time, Saint Jo also was able to get a stop as Stewart intercepted a pass in the end zone on fourth down.

The Panthers offense did not slow down despite having time on their hand and instead pushed their lead more.

Yeley scored a short time later on a 14-yard run to push Saint Jo’s lead to 86-67 and finally get its three-score lead it had been trying to get all game.

The Eagles had no quick response, taking more than two minutes on their next drive before the Panther defense again got a stop at its own 20-yard line with l:22 left in the game as Saint Jo could taste the victory.

The Panthers added one more score on their way to win. Wyatt Lucas scored on a 60-yard touchdown run to ice the game with 1:03 left to play.

Saint Jo won 92-67.

