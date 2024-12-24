2025 Montague County Youth Fair tops 1,160 entries

The entry numbers are in for the 2025 Montague County Youth Fair has 1,160 projects will be considered by the judges Jan. 8-11 at various locations in the county.

Youth fair officials said of the 1,160 there are 333 students participating from clubs and schools throughout the county. These contests provide something for everyone from robotics and skills-a-thons to top cake bakers and welders.

The home economics divisions will welcome 596 entries up significantly from the 471 this past year. There will be 132 for creative arts, 64 in fabric construction, 160 in food and 240 in photography. There are junior and senior divisions for each category.

Home economics entries can be checked in from 7-9 a.m. on Jan. 8 at the Nocona Community Center. They will be judged that day with results posted at 6 p.m.

The silent auction for home economics items will open at 6 p.m. in the show barn and end at 9 p.m.

Read the full story on all the entry numbers in your mid-week Bowie News.

Top photo – Bowie High School welders work on their projects. (Courtesy photos)