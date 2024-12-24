COUNTY LIFE
Bowie fish fry to assist youth fair sales on Jan. 4
Enjoy a fish fry and live music concert on Jan. 4 all to support the 4-H and FFA youth of Montague County as they compete in the annual youth fair.
The annual Bowie fish fry for the Bowie buyers group will begin serving at 5:30 p.m. at the Bowie Community Center. Cost is $10 per plate. There will be a live auction at 7 p.m.
The evening’s concert will feature Dax Davis. Live music begins at 8:30 p.m. with the Davis concert at 9:30 p.m. Cost for the concert is $25 per ticket and $20 for a student, or $300 for a reserved table for eight.
Tickets are available at Fashion Floors, 202 N. Smythe or call 872-2468.
COUNTY LIFE
Get ready to track Santa via NORAD on Christmas Eve
Visit noradsanta.org to track Santa as he heads out on his worldwide trek tomorrow night. The site has games and other fun activities for the entire family before the kids head off to bed and sleep before the Big Guy arrives in Texas.
COUNTY LIFE
Santa Claus makes a stop at Bowie Elementary
COUNTY LIFE
2025 Montague County Youth Fair tops 1,160 entries
The entry numbers are in for the 2025 Montague County Youth Fair has 1,160 projects will be considered by the judges Jan. 8-11 at various locations in the county.
Youth fair officials said of the 1,160 there are 333 students participating from clubs and schools throughout the county. These contests provide something for everyone from robotics and skills-a-thons to top cake bakers and welders.
The home economics divisions will welcome 596 entries up significantly from the 471 this past year. There will be 132 for creative arts, 64 in fabric construction, 160 in food and 240 in photography. There are junior and senior divisions for each category.
Home economics entries can be checked in from 7-9 a.m. on Jan. 8 at the Nocona Community Center. They will be judged that day with results posted at 6 p.m.
The silent auction for home economics items will open at 6 p.m. in the show barn and end at 9 p.m.
Read the full story on all the entry numbers in your mid-week Bowie News.
Top photo – Bowie High School welders work on their projects. (Courtesy photos)
