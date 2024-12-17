Albert Melvin Sigman

November 10, 1934 – December 12, 2024

BOWIE – Joan Winn, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 12, 2024 in Wichita Falls.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie, with Dr. Tony Rogers as the officiant. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Joan was born on Nov. 10, 1934 in Bonita, TX, the youngest child of Robert L. and Euderah May (Sanders) Pierce, cherished as the baby sister in a family of six. She went to Nocona High School and, on Dec. 31, 1951, married the love of her life, Bobby Winn. Their marriage exemplified enduring love and partnership.

Joan worked as a teller and officer at First National Bank of Bowie for more than 30 years, where her kindness and love greatly impacted her colleagues and customers. In her free time, Joan flourished in her creativity. She enjoyed crafting, sewing and painting, gifting her creations to the ones she loved.

A follower of Christ, Joan was a Southside Baptist Church charter member, where she lived her belief in service to others. She loved people unconditionally and was intentional in all she did, embodying reliability and love. Joan’s life was a shining example of selflessness, compassion and steadfast dedication to her family, friends and community.

Joan Winn’s love for people and passion for serving others will forever be remembered by those fortunate enough to have known her. Her intentionality, creativity and unwavering presence made her a cornerstone of her family and community. She will be dearly missed but lovingly celebrated as a woman who truly lived a life of faith, love and purpose.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Euderah Pierce; husband, Bobby Winn; son, Ricky Winn; brothers, Clark and Wallace Pierce and her sisters, Bonnie Bruce, Nancy Robbins and Patricia Cross.

Joan is survived by her loving children, Becky Winn and David Winn and wife Kim; her adoring grandchildren, Miranda Tate and husband Josh and Derek Winn and wife Nichole and her treasured great-grandchildren, Bryce Tate, Corben Wolsey, Kaygan Winn, Ramzey, Brooks, Oaklee Tate, Boone and Dasher Winn. Joan’s legacy lives on through her family and all the lives she touched.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication