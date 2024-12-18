BJH teams win UIL district meet

Bowie Junior High Principal Jeneanne Fleming said she is proud of her student participants and coaches as they won the District 7AAA University Interscholastic League Academic Zone Meet by approximately 200 points on Dec. 6.

Henrietta and Jacksboro were the other two schools competing.

Fleming explained students committed to practicing before and/or after school, and they attended the meet on a day they didn’t have school.

Read all the results in the mid-week Bowie News.