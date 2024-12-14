SCHOOL NEWS
Trustees to meet on Dec. 16
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 for the final session of 2024.
An executive session is set for the board to receive the intruder audit report. Superintendent Blake Enlow said the Texas School Safety Center recently conducted an audit at one or more of the campuses.
The audit tests whether a campuses is accessible to an unauthorized individual and is part of the state’s school safety directives to help districts identify ways to improve safety. Enlow said the report had one finding and corrective actions have already been implemented.
In action items, Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will provide information on possible action related to the BISD school library collection development per House Bill 900 and the gifted and talented policy and procedures. The student transfer list also will be presented along with an update on the SAFE grant
Elementary kids ready Christmas musical
Bowie Elementary School students have a busy holiday season with its popular Christmas musical program on Dec. 12 and a visit from Santa Claus on Dec. 18.
The first and second graders will perform for parents and the community on Dec. 12 in the high school gym. The first grade opens the evening at 5:30 p.m. followed by the second grade at 6 p.m.
Students will be wearing festival colorful Christmas outfits complete with Santa hats. This evening is always jam packed with family and friends to enjoy the holiday music.
Santa Claus has scheduled a stop at the school to meet students on Dec. 18 in the library for photos and a quick visit. The 18th also is Polar Express Day where students are invited to wear PJs reminiscent of the popular holiday movie.
Bowie bands, choir rehearse for Christmas concert
The Bowie Junior and Senior High School bands are preparing their annual holiday concerts.
The high school concert will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the high school gym. It will feature the jazz band, Mighty Marching Maroon and the high school choir. Come enjoy a free evening filled with spectacular music and the warm feelings of the holiday season.
The junior high band will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17. It will feature the sixth grade white and maroon bands, as well as the junior high choir.
Bowie bands and choirs are collecting travel size toiletries to be distributed to residents of Advanced Rehab and Independence Hall facilities. They are collecting toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorants, unscented lotions, shampoos and conditioners.
Items will be collected from all four campuses, as well as at the Christmas concerts and delivered the last week of school before Christmas break. Place donations in the decorated box on your campus or to the band halls of the junior and high school.
The Bowie Band Boosters also will host the annual Christmas Shoppe from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the high school cafeteria. Items range from 25 cents to $15, a great opportunity to shop for friends and family.
Nocona bands prepare holiday shows
The Nocona Junior and Senior High School bands are rehearsing for their Christmas concerts.
The sixth grade and middle school bands will perform at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the auditorium. The high school band will play at 7 p.m.
This concert is free and a chance to see the progress students have made this fall. Enjoy a great evening of music to ring in the holiday season.
Several band members also will compete at the high school all-region tryouts in Graham on Dec. 7.
