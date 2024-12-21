COUNTY LIFE
Christmas greetings and Santa letters inside your weekend Bowie News.
In today’s edition enjoy the funny and touching letters to Santa submitted by children from across Montague County. Businesses also thank their customers for their patronage this past year with holiday greetings.
COUNTY LIFE
Water wells, water system need check before winter freeze arrives
As North Texas finally transitions towards cooler temperatures, community water needs change as well.
Preparing your home for freezing temperatures can save time and money, especially with meteorologists expecting El Nino to bring wintry weather to the Southwest United States. Use these tips from the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District to winterize your house and well, all while saving a few gallons.
Now is the time to check fixtures in your home for leaks or moisture loss.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
First day of winter arrives
It’s here, the first day of winter marked by the winter solstice at 4:21 a.m. on Dec. 21.
The winter solstice is the day with the fewest hours of sunlight throughout the year, making it the “shortest day” of the year. Thankfully, after the winter solstice the days begin to grow longer and longer again and until the summer solstice, the first day of summer and the longest day of the year
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona High School cheer squad earns national bid
The Nocona High School cheerleaders competed at National Cheerleader Association contest last week and took seventh place and earning a bid to Nationals on Jan. 23-25 in Dallas. The bid is based on their scores at the contest and their camp competition results said Rebecca Wilson, squad coordinator. . They competed in a division against 5A and 6A schools, and they held their own. The squad right now will focus on University Interscholastic League competition on Jan. 16 in Fort Worth. This was their first year for NCA. Members are: (Back) Emma Sentell-Gomez, Dellah Wright, Jessie Howard, Charity Claxton, Tinley Cable, Lexi Romine, Kaylie Rico and Kaeley Delafuente. (Front) Emory Cauhen, Braci Brown and Ashlyn Brown. (courtesy photo)
