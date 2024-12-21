Commissioners to meet on Dec. 23

While many eagerly wait for the Christmas holidays to spend time with friends and family, with all the merriment, it can become a whirl of parties, shopping and cooking. But as much as you are looking forward to the holidays, so are the bad guys. Don’t let them burst your Christmas bubble.

According to the FBI December and January recorded the most burglaries in 2023. While home thefts happen all year round, police says thieves focus on crimes of opportunity.

There were more than 70,000 burglaries at homes across the nation last December, more than any other month of the year. Bowie Police Chief Guy Green say steps to secure you home can be as simple as parking a car in the driveway or leaving your lights on. Some police departments can perform vacation checks , all it requires is filling out a request form at the Bowie Police Department.

A Security.org survey noted that 49 million Americans, nearly 19% have had at least one package stolen in the past 12 months. Some 36% of U.S. adults surveyed say they’ve sent a package somewhere other than their home address, another 54% said they changed plans in order to receive a package in person and nearly seven in 10 said they weren’t willing to change up their online holiday shopping habits in face of package theft.

Green said the number one problem is porch pirates as shopping online sends packages daily to people’s homes.

“The best thing to do it have them delivered where someone is present to bring it in or to an office. Also make sure you vehicles are locked all the time and do not leave purses, wallets or gifts in open view,” explained the chief.

