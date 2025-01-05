SPORTS
Saint Jo softball loses to Knox City 21-7 in the playoffs
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers season ended on Thursday night in the bi-district round of the playoffs against Knox City.
The Houndettes won by run-rule 21-7 after six innings, ending the Lady Panthers year since the series was condensed to just one game.
Saint Jo came into the series after winning the district title, but knew Knox City would be tough. Still, the Lady Panthers had played in and won several games with high scores which gave them hope they could hang with whatever the Houndettes to could bring.
Knox City got on the board first, scoring on a three-run triple to go up 3-0. Saint Jo answered in the same inning with Kamron Skidmore driving in two runs on a single to cut the lead to 3-2.
In the third inning the Houndettes drove in five runs on a single, double and home run to increase their lead to 8-2. The Lady Panthers got one run back in the same inning thanks to a fielding error at third base that drove in one run to make it 8-3.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Knox City added to its lead in the fifth inning. A fielding error allowed one run to score and a three RBI triple added three more to make it 12-3.
In the sixth inning, the Houndettes reeled off nine runs to as it looked like the end was near for Saint Jo. Down 21-3, the Lady Panthers needed to score nine runs to avoid getting run-ruled.
Down to the final out, Saint Jo started a two-out rally. An error at short stop resulted in two runs to score. Jordyn O’Neal then ripped off a two RBI triple as the Lady Panthers had more than doubled their score.
Unfortunately that is where it would end. The next batter grounded out for the final out.
Knox City won 21-7.
Skidmore led the team with three RBIs while O’Neal was second with two. The team finished with seven hits and drew two walks, but it was not enough to keep up with the Houndettes who had 13 hits and drew 12 walks. Saint Jo committed two fielding errors.


Baseball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians ended their regular season with a sweep of Alvord to secure a number one seed heading into the playoffs.
The Indians won 13-6 and 3-1 to earn the top seed in the big school division in the playoffs.
With that much on the line despite already securing a playoff spot the previous week, Nocona had a lot to play for in its final regular season series.
The Bulldogs got on the board first with two runs, but the Indians answered with nine runs in the bottom of the first inning to retake the lead 9-2.
Both teams scored one run in the third inning before Nocona scored three runs in the fourth inning to go up 13-3. Alvord was able to extend the game and avoid getting run-ruled by scoring two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth inning.
The Indian bats were cold in the final three innings, but the defense bounced back to shut out the Bulldogs in the seventh inning to win 13-6.
RJ Walker and Jayce Lehde each drove in three runs to lead the team while Ladon Fatheree and Zyrus Moreno both drove in two runs. Nocona finished with nine hits and drew nine walks during the game.
On the mound, Walker Murphey pitched six innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on 12 hits while striking out one and walking two.
The second game was more a pitcher’s duel that had far less action scoring runs.
The Indians scored first in the second inning with one run, but Alvord tied the game with one run in the fourth inning. Nocona answered with two runs in the fifth inning and held on to win 3-1.
Lehde and Fatheree drove in one run each while Murphey scored the other run on the basepaths thanks to a wild pitch. Nocona had only two hits while the team drew seven walks.
Walker helped carry the team on the mound, pitching the whole game while giving up one run on four hits and striking out 13 batters. The defense committed no fielding errors.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Eagles ended their season on Monday this week, losing some tough games on the way out before closing with a win.
The Eagles lost to Perrin-Whitt 13-1, to Bryson 17-2 before beating Saint Jo 7-2 to end the season on a high note.
Bellevue struggled against the two other 1A teams in its district in its previous matchups as both teams are heading towards the playoffs. Both the Pirates and Cowboys proved it once again in the final matchup on April 22 and Monday before playing a team more on its level.
The Eagles and Panthers were 1-1 against each other this season. Playing after Bellevue’s loss to against Bryson right before on Saint Jo’s home field, the Eagles wanted revenge.
Bellevue got it with a 7-2 win against the Panthers to end both team’s season and this year improve the series 2-1 in the Eagles favor.
River Trail led the team with two RBIs while Hunter Blackburn had a team high two hits.
The team finished with seven hits and drew 10 walks.
On the mound, Bryce Ramsey allowed two runs on nine hits while striking out seven and walking five. The defense committed one fielding error.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers had a tough final week to their disappointing season.
The Panthers lost to Bryson 10-4 before losing to Bellevue 7-2 to close out their season.
Saint Jo knew it was out of the playoff hunt and was playing for pride as it hoped to end the season with its head held high.
The Panthers played the Cowboys on April 22 and were put behind the eight ball when Bryson rallied off seven runs in the third inning. Saint Jo closed the game well, but could not overcome that bad inning as it lost 10-4.
Sam Martin, Charlie Evans, Mathew Sampson and Jayden Curry each drove in one run each. Saint Jo had nine hits and drew six walks during the game.
Unfortunately, Saint Jo’s defense allowed 10 hits and nine walks while committing five fielding errors.
The Panthers then waited a week before ending their season on Monday, due to rain causing the game to be rescheduled, against Bellevue. Each team had beaten the other so far this season and with both teams out of the playoffs, it was a game about local pride more than anything.
Unfortunately for Saint Jo, it did not go its way on Monday. The Eagles scored in every inning besides the first and seventh inning while the Panthers only scored in the fourth inning. Bellevue won 7-2.
Devin Stewart led the team with two RBIs on a double he hit. The team finished with eight hits and drew six walks, but it was not enough to hang with the Eagles.
The pitching staff allowed only four hits, but three fielding errors and nine walks allowed Bellevue to rack up the runs.

Jackrabbits end season with series sweep
The Bowie Jackrabbits finished their season last week with a dominant series sweep against Vernon.
The Jackrabbits won both games by run-rule 13-2 and 11-1 against the Lions.
Bowie came into the week with its playoff hopes shot after splitting with Holliday. The Jackrabbits were playing for pride and knew they had what it took to win decisively against Vernon and made sure to show it.
Game one did not start off great as the Lions scored two runs in the first inning, but Bowie answered with three runs of its own in the same inning, taking the lead 3-2 and never looking back.
The Jackrabbit defense shut down Vernon the rest of the game while scoring three runs in the second and fourth innings and four runs in the third inning.
It was enough to end the game early after four and half innings, Bowie winning 13-2 in its final home game on senior night.
Edmond De Leon led the team with four RBIs while Boston Farris, Trae Seigler and Jorge De Leon each had two RBIs. The team finished with 10 hits and drew seven walks as the team consistently found ways to score every inning of the game.
Farris got the start on the mound and allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking four during five innings of work. The defense committed no fielding errors.
The second game was on the road, but the Jackrabbits made sure not to start slow like they did in game one. Edmond De Leon blasted a three-run home run in the first inning to put Bowie up 3-0.
After a scoreless second inning, the Jackrabbits scored three runs in the third and fifth innings and two runs in the fourth inning. With the Lions scoring only one run in the third inning, that was all the run support Bowie needed to end the game early again after five innings.
The Jackrabbits won 11-1.
Edmond De Leon led the team with three RBIs while hitting a home run and a triple. Seigler and Austin Cheney drove in two runs. Bowie finished with 10 hits and drew six walks.
On the mound, Seigler pitched four innings and allowed one run (zero earned) on two hits while striking out and walking one batter. The defense committed three fielding errors.



Lady Indians fall in the bi-district to Windthorst
The Nocona Lady Indians trip to the playoffs ended on Friday after losing their bi-district series to Windthorst.
The Lady Trojans won 9-1 and 10-4 against the Lady Indians as they played a series at Wichita Falls Legacy High School.
Nocona came into the series basking in the light of making the playoffs for the first time since 2008, but was also hoping the journey would not end despite entering uncharted waters. The Lady Indians had not just scraped into the postseason though, finishing third overall in the district.
Windthorst came into the postseason having only lost two one-run games against Petrolia in its district and had playoff experience on its side.
Game one started with both teams getting out of early inning jams until the Lady Trojans struck first in the third inning.
Windthorst got on board with an RBI single to take the lead and never looked back.
In the fourth inning, the Lady Trojans added four runs on a solo home run, two RBI double and an RBI triple to go up 5-0. In the fifth inning Windthorst scored four more runs, scoring on a walk with the bases loaded and a three RBI double.
Nocona got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kaitlyn Tiffner led off with a walk, stole second and third base before later scoring on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 9-1.
Unfortunately, the Lady Indians could not get any more runs across the board even while its defense recovered to shut down the Lady Trojans in the last two innings.
Windthorst won game one 9-1.
Nocona bats were not able to get any hits during the game, though the Lady Indians drew six walks.
Unfortunately, that was not good enough to keep up with the loud bats of the Lady Trojans, who finished with 14 hits. Nocona’s defense committed no fielding errors.
The Lady Indians needed their bats to come alive and started game two on the right note.
After drawing two walks to start the game, Skye Kirby drove one run in with a double. After another drawn walk with the bases loaded, Ma’leigha Franklin was then hit by a pitch to drive in another run as Nocona went up 2-0.
Unfortunately, the Lady Indians could not get any more runs across with the bases loaded and one out. The next two batters struck out to end the scoring chance.
Nocona added to its lead in the second inning. A leadoff walk later led to Kirby driving that base runner in with a line drive single as the Lady Indians were up 3-0. Unfortunately, the streaky offense of Windthorst came alive in the bottom of the second inning.
The Lady Trojans loaded the bases before a single drove in one run, two walks drove in two runs and two fielding errors allowed three more runs. Windthorst took the lead 6-3 and most importantly the momentum.
In the third inning, the Lady Trojans leadoff batter got on third base thanks to an error in the outfield. A sacrifice fly ball drove in the run to improve Windthorst’s lead to 7-3.
The fourth inning saw the Lady Trojans score one run again, this time on an RBI single to make the score 8-3.
In the fifth inning, back-to-back RBI doubles from Windthorst improve its lead to 10-3 heading into the final two innings.
After a scoreless sixth inning, Nocona needed to reel off seven runs to try and save its season entering the seventh inning.
The Lady Indians started with back-to-back singles to get on. Both runners advanced to second and third base following a groundout. A wild pitch allowed one run to score and the other to get on third base. A walk put runners at the corners with only one out.
Unfortunately, the end came in the next at-bat. A line drive was impressively caught by Windthorst’s first basemen who then was able to quickly tag the runner trying to get back on base out for the game and series ending double-play.
Windthorst won 10-4.
Kirby led the team with two RBIs and two hits while Franklin also drive in one run. The team finished with five hits and drew six walks.
Defensively, Nocona’s six errors resulted five runs coming unearned though the Lady Trojans ended up with eight hits and five earned runs.


