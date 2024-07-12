COUNTY LIFE
Forestburg readies Christmas fest on Dec. 14
The community of Forestburg will host its Christmas in Forestburg events on Dec. 14.
During the day there will be activities in town. From noon to 5 p.m. enjoy corn hole, live music, vendors, food trucks, a hay maze, kid’s activities and a fudge and wreath contests.
There is a chili cookoff from noon to 1 p.m., books with Mrs. Claus at 2:30 p.m., photos with Santa at 3 p.m., a tree lighting at 6 p.m. followed by a lighted parade at 7 p.m.
A dance at the city fire hall will wrap up the day after the parade.
COUNTY LIFE
Mural unique to Nocona’s heritage going up in downtown
Sunset artists Roger Whitaker and his wife, Rachel, continue to work on a new mural going up in downtown Nocona. Located on the south wall of the Gibbs Drug Store, the mural will represent Comanche Chief Peta Nokoni, for whom Nocona is named. Building owners Rusty and Carolyn Fenoglio along with several other business owners and residents sponsored the commission and worked closely with Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum to get the historical background, including verifying the correct name spelling. (photo by Larry Lemons)
COUNTY LIFE
Santa letter deadline extended through Sunday
The Bowie News has extended its Santa Claus letter deadline through Sunday, Dec. 8. These letters that arrive in time will be published in the Dec. 21 Christmas greetings edition.
We look forward to sharing all these touching and entertain letters. Santa’s mailbox is located in front of the The Bowie News, 200 Walnut. Forms are available on the webpage here or on the Facebook page. Print one out and submit it, or create your own.
COUNTY LIFE
Gil Swift selected to serve as parade marshal
The staff and board of City of Bowie Community Development is proud to announce this year’s Fantasy of Lights Christmas lighted parade Grand Marshal as local supporter Gil Swift.
Among the many contributions Swift has made for the community of Bowie his most recent is establishing the Bowie High School Gil Swift Student Aid Fund in 2021. Swift was born in Houston. He graduated from Cypress Fairbanks ISD in 1957, and earned a BBA from SMU in 1972. He enlisted in the USAF in December 1960 and as a disabled Vietnam veteran he was honorably discharged in 1964.
He was married in 1965 and has two successful sons, Gilbert Manuel, a trademark attorney, and Patrick Thomas, Ph.D. in neuropsychologist. Throughout the years Swift was a Cubmaster and Scout Master and completed wood badge training in 1982. He retired from ARCO/BP in 1989.
“I moved back to Bowie on my best friend’s birthday, Jan. 9, 2011,” noted Gil Swift. Friendliness made him choose Bowie, Texas. “How can you have a friend if you aren’t going to be a friend. I feel welcome here.” He encourages everyone to get involved and find out about the community which is one of the main goals for BCDB in creating quality of life for all.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News and see Swift as he rides in Saturday’s parade.
(Top photo) Gil Swift stands with his son Gilbert Chippy during the recent Chicken and Bread Days Festival. (Photo by Cindy Roller)
