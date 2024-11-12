Candy Cane Christmas enjoyed all weekend

Winter’s chill and damp blew in this weekend, but it didn’t dampen the Christmas spirit as Bowie hosted the holiday with the 33rd annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival.

From strollers on Friday night to pancakes with Santa Saturday, there was family fun for all.

Festival weekend opened with the Candy Cane Sip & Stroll with Me event Friday evening with 29 participants merchants welcome strollers into their shops for drinks, munchies and shopping. Lots of folks got a good start on their holiday gift shopping.

Saturday morning opened with the popular Pancakes with Santa hosted by the fire department and Elf’N Magic hosted by the Bowie Methodist Church at the Bowie Library.

More than 400 people enjoyed the fresh made pancakes, sausage and hot chocolate served up by the firefighters and the ladies auxiliary. Kids could color pictures or finish up their letter to Santa, before delivering it by hand to the Big Guy in Red.

Read the full story with all the events and winners in the mid-week Bowie News.

(Top) St Jerome Catholic Church won the sweepstakes award for its Candy Cane Rocket Ship. (courtesy photo)

Colorful floats filled the parade.

Pancakes with Santa served up by the Bowie Fire Department and its auxiliary. (Photo by Barbara Green)

All ages enjoyed crafts at Elf’in Magic. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Talking over here list with the Big Guy. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Enjoy lots more photos from the festival in the mid-week Bowie News and your next weekend edition.