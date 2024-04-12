Gil Swift selected to serve as parade marshal

The staff and board of City of Bowie Community Development is proud to announce this year’s Fantasy of Lights Christmas lighted parade Grand Marshal as local supporter Gil Swift.

Among the many contributions Swift has made for the community of Bowie his most recent is establishing the Bowie High School Gil Swift Student Aid Fund in 2021. Swift was born in Houston. He graduated from Cypress Fairbanks ISD in 1957, and earned a BBA from SMU in 1972. He enlisted in the USAF in December 1960 and as a disabled Vietnam veteran he was honorably discharged in 1964.

He was married in 1965 and has two successful sons, Gilbert Manuel, a trademark attorney, and Patrick Thomas, Ph.D. in neuropsychologist. Throughout the years Swift was a Cubmaster and Scout Master and completed wood badge training in 1982. He retired from ARCO/BP in 1989.

“I moved back to Bowie on my best friend’s birthday, Jan. 9, 2011,” noted Gil Swift. Friendliness made him choose Bowie, Texas. “How can you have a friend if you aren’t going to be a friend. I feel welcome here.” He encourages everyone to get involved and find out about the community which is one of the main goals for BCDB in creating quality of life for all.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News and see Swift as he rides in Saturday’s parade.

(Top photo) Gil Swift stands with his son Gilbert Chippy during the recent Chicken and Bread Days Festival. (Photo by Cindy Roller)